LBI Streets Shut Down With Taylor Swift’s Arrival at Jack Antonoff’s Rehearsal Dinner

When Taylor Swift attended Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding rehearsal dinner, her fans blocked Beach Town Road to get a glimpse of the star. The pre-wedding celebrations were held at the Black Whale Bar & Fish in Long Beach Island. The occasion became a paparazzi-packed spectacle when Swift joined a group of A-list guests.

There was a lot of excitement and anticipation when Swift, Channing Tatum, and Zo Kravitz arrived. The singer opted to attend the event in a stylish black scallop lace combo, donning the June nap top from Hill House Home and the matching Delphine nap skirt. Tatum wore a casual brown T-shirt and brown pants, while Kravitz wore a black see-through blouse and a long black skirt, per Marie Claire.

Many famous people from the industry were present at the event. The bride's mother, Andie MacDowell, joined the festivities with a smile on her face. Additionally attending the event were the gorgeous Cara Delevingne, Lana Del Rey, and Rainey Qualley, Margaret Qualley's sister. These people came together for a special night of love and joy amid preparation for the wedding, which had been planned for Saturday.

Locals and Swifties came to the venue as word of her arrival spread throughout the island, creating an energetic atmosphere that eventually prompted police involvement to control the huge crowd. The atmosphere inside the venue was relaxed and joyful as guests interacted and celebrated. The event had what witnesses called "a very chill, happy vibe," with guests hugging, taking pictures, and joining in the fun, per Entertainment Tonight.

All the people waiting outside Black Whale in LBI to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at Jack Antonoff’s wedding at the Jersey Shore. They are chanting “Taylor Taylor!” So wild! pic.twitter.com/S1Aqb2f2nG — Nicole Michalik (@NicoleisNik) August 19, 2023

While her sister Rainey Qualley and her partner Kane Ritchotte showed their love for one another all evening, Margaret Qualley was seen on the balcony, beaming with joy according to the eyewitness.

In addition to celebrating Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's nearing nuptials, the gathering showcased the industry's longstanding connections. Swift's longtime musical partner Jack Antonoff has been essential in shaping her music and style over the years. Since 2012, Antonoff and Swift have worked together to create music. Antonoff has contributed to many albums by Swift, including 1989.

Fans swarmed the New Jersey venue where Taylor Swift was spotted attending Jack Antonoff’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/7Ybr3QLdAZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 19, 2023

Margaret Qualley is known for her captivating performance in the Netflix series Maid and is the daughter of 1990s rom-com icon Andie MacDowell.The news of her engagement to Antonoff broke in May 2022 when Margaret was seen with her stunning diamond ring at the Cannes Film Festival. The couple has chosen to keep their relationship relatively private, per Page Six.

The restaurant decided to close the balcony curtains at around 8:45 p.m., to the displeasure of the Swifties who had gathered outside. The rehearsal dinner came to an end as the clock struck nine o'clock, prompting Swift and Del Rey to leave shortly thereafter even as the celebratory drinks continued inside the venue.

Frenzied Taylor Swift Fans Block Traffic Outside N.J. Wedding Event Where Singer Is Guest https://t.co/SWZtbH1MPo — 99.9 The Point (@999thepoint) August 19, 2023

