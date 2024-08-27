'Lazy' Donald Trump Faces Backlash Yet Again for Golfing Instead of Campaigning Ahead of Elections

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, former President Donald Trump finds himself at the center of controversy once again, not for his political strategies, but for his apparent lack of urgency on the campaign trail. Recently, Trump was widely mocked on social media after being spotted playing golf instead of actively campaigning. The image, which quickly went viral, had many questioning his commitment to securing a second term in the White House.

Another busy day campaigning pic.twitter.com/fbffPcvXKF — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 25, 2024

Netizens were quick to slam the GOP nominee. One wrote, “Unquestionably the laziest president America has ever had.” In agreement, another penned, “He’s so lazy. He hates working for the people. The most undeserving man for the position of President of the United States!!” Meanwhile, one quipped, “More like another busy day LYING and COMPLAINING.” Someone else, imitating Trump's usual tone, mocked, "“Nobody cheats at golf better than me, believe me."" Another X user said, "All I can say is, that if I was the billionaire owner of a golf club, my grass would look a hell of a lot better than that patchy mess...."

Unquestionably the laziest president America has ever had. — DumpTrump 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@DumpDrumpf20) August 25, 2024

As per OK! Magazine, the timing of Trump’s leisurely golf outing has also raised eyebrows. It came on the heels of a rally he held in Las Vegas on August 23, which itself ignited online discussion. Critics not only focused on Trump’s appearance, noting his particularly orange complexion but also criticized the venue, comparing it to an Italian restaurant like Buca di Beppo or Olive Garden.

He’s so lazy. He hates working for the people, the most undeserving man for the position of President of the United States!! pic.twitter.com/L1LZx5qEKt — Jenn🌻Good Trouble (@JenGoodTrouble) August 25, 2024

This recent behavior has reportedly also alarmed Trump’s inner circle. According to a report from The Washington Post, there's growing concern among his advisors about his complacency as the election draws near. While the Democratic National Convention captured widespread media attention, Trump was reportedly musing about staying home, golfing, and complaining about the state of his campaign.

More like another busy day LYING and COMPLAINING. 🤥🤥🤥 — Luz Sassoul (@LuzSassoul) August 25, 2024

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump spokesperson, also voiced her concern. She stated, “The stakes for Trump this election are arguably the highest they’ve ever been. His criminal cases don’t go away if he loses. Yet he seems to be phoning it in, running a remarkably low-energy, undisciplined campaign… From spending days off the campaign trail golfing to coming up with frankly weak nicknames like ‘Kamabala,’ it feels like he’s lost his mojo.”

According to him, he hardly plays and he's so good so he must be a natural athlete. It's the Dunning-Kruger effect. — Millie Montalvo (@MillieMontalvo) August 25, 2024

Trump spokesperson, Steve Cheung, however, defended, “President Trump has had a robust schedule since he first announced in November 2022. He spent the entire week discussing substantive policy, something that Kamala Harris refuses to do, or can’t do.” Another cause of concern for the GOP leaders was Trump's refusal to debate the new Democratic nominee.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Stobe

Explaining his frustration and anger, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Trump exclaimed, “I spent $100 million fighting against a man that won in their party, and we had a debate and the debate was good for me…And then all of a sudden they take him out and they put somebody new in who never got a vote.” Slamming Kamla Harris, he wrote, “Why would I do the debate against Kamala Harris on that network? They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!”