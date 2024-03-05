Lawyer Slams 'Falsehoods' About Katie Holmes as $400K Child Support from Tom Cruise Will End Soon

Shortly after Tom Cruise's divorce from Nicole Kidman, he was smitten by Katie Holmes in 2005. They got married and welcomed their daughter, Suri, in the following year. Sadly, due to unreconcilable circumstances, Cruise and Holmes went through a heartbreaking divorce in 2012, as per InStyle. Although Holmes was granted primary custody, Suri does spend time with her father. On that note, now that his daughter is nearing 18 years of age, Cruise would no longer have to pay Holmes child support. This sparked quite a few theories about the actress's alleged 'desperate' financial situation. However, Holmes' lawyer has clapped back at such conspiracies.

Speaking to Radar Online, Holmes’ lawyer confirmed that her lifestyle has never truly had anything to do with her ex-husband’s child support money. Moreover, they claimed she’s not in any way dependent on him to earn her living and can take care of herself without his annual monetary assistance of $400K; each month, that amounts to nearly $34K. In short, Jonathan W. Wolfe, Holmes’ lawyer, shut down rumors of her dependency on Cruise’s monthly support.

First and foremost, Wolfe slammed the allegations against his client, asserting, “The story is riddled with falsehoods.” He continued to state, “One would hope there would be more newsworthy items to cover, and publications would avoid reporting as ‘facts’ claims from anonymous sources peddling such obvious misrepresentations.” Her lawyer’s curt remarks come after a report published by InTouch claimed Holmes was allegedly enjoying her life thanks to the hefty child support. Furthermore, it notes that after their daughter turns 18 on April 18, things will be very different.

An insider speaking to the publication claimed, “For years, Katie’s enjoyed a lavish lifestyle, thanks to Tom’s consistent support.” The person continued, “But, as their child nears adulthood, both mother and daughter are facing an uncertain future.” The insider appeared exasperated at the ‘terrifying prospect’ the actress and her family are allegedly set to face. Furthermore, the anonymous person also provided a sneak peek into the kind of life Holmes is allegedly living.

The source described, “She’s actively looking for roles and is eager to throw herself back into the industry full-time. And don’t forget the non-disclosure agreement she signed - it’s set to expire too.” Lastly, the source claimed that if things on Holmes’ end were to get ‘rough,’ she could decide her last resort to be 'penning a tell-all-book!'

As mentioned earlier, Holmes’ response was expressed through her disgruntled lawyer who kindly shut down rumors. Despite what was noted about Holmes needing an acting job, she’s been more than active in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she’s appeared in The Secret: Dare to Dream, Alone Together, and starred in Rare Objects just last year, with more to come in the future.