Lauren Boebert Looks Almost Unrecognizable In Her Makeup-Free Mugshot

U.S. Representative from Colorado, Lauren Boebert, is known for her bold makeup and political views. But when a 2017 mugshot of hers with no eyeliner and foundation resurfaced, it caught the interest of netizens as she looked vastly different from usual. It was taken when Boebert was arrested for failing to appear in court; she had skipped a court date related to a 2016 traffic incident where she rolled her truck into a ditch.

Mugshot of Representative Lauren Boebert pic.twitter.com/Y1sQF76Cz4 — Ryan Teague Beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) March 20, 2023

Boebert's skin appeared natural and bare in the mugshot, and people had much to say. One critic commented, "Makeup does wonders," whereas another pointed out, "Those eyebrows tho." Someone else joked, "Probably charged with impersonating a human!" A different netizen pondered, "Just me or did she get work done after seeing her mugshots??" In a similar vein, many other X users also wondered if the congresswoman had opted for some form of cosmetic work.

The real Lauren Boebert — Jerry Mogensen (@jerry_mogensen) November 29, 2021

It's worth noting that Boebert has had several run-ins with the law over the years. She was arrested at a music festival for disorderly conduct in 2015, as per Colorado Times Recorder. According to deputies' reports, "Boebert tried to twist away from [the] police" while being handcuffed. She allegedly yelled that her arrest was unconstitutional and "that she had friends at Fox News and that the arrest would be national news." Despite her legal troubles, Boebert has tried to spin her mugshot positively. In 2020, she told supporters, "I even got a pretty mugshot out of it. Now that mugshot is being blasted everywhere to try to vilify me, to make me look like Colorado's most wanted," Nicki Swift reported.

The congresswoman has been open about using cosmetic procedures to maintain her appearance. She once admitted to getting Botox— on Rumble, a conservative streaming network— after being mistaken for Nancy Pelosi in March. She said, "I was walking on the Capitol Hill complex and this group of students got really excited and I hear them, they go, 'Hey that's Nancy Pelosi,' another says, 'Oh my gosh, yeah that is. That's Nancy Pelosi.' I started looking around, it's me! Like, oh Lord, oh Lord, I need some Botox. I don't think I've ever been so insulted in my life,'" as per Newsweek. She added, "You want to be an adult, you want to spend your own money to change your body up, sure. You know, I'm a fan of Botox."

Boebert's legs have also been a topic of conversation. In 2023, she made headlines for sprinting up the U.S. Capitol steps in high wedge heels as she was trying to make it in time for a vote. CNN producer, Morgan Rimmer, captured the moment on video. While she missed the vote, the incident highlighted her penchant for high heels. Boebert once explained her choice of footwear on The Ross Kaminsky Show. She said, "I am five-zero and typically am in heels. In my personal opinion, when I wear flats, that means I have given up on life."

This article originally appeared 3 months ago.