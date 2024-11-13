Lauren Boebert’s Height Impacts Her Politics in an Unexpected Way: "The Only Way I'm Safe..."

Lauren Boebert's height has become a significant aspect of her political identity. The Colorado congresswoman stands at just 5 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. Even though she's small in stature, she has turned her tiny appearance into a big part of her strong push for personal protection and gun rights. "I don't wear a gun on my hip to make a statement. I wear it because I'm 5 feet tall and spend a lot of time alone in my restaurant making sure things are perfect," Boebert once declared on X (formerly Twitter) and highlighted how her height influences her stance on firearms.

The congresswoman always talks about how important self-defense is especially for women and she uses her small height to make her point. In one of her comments, she pointed out that "the Left's gun control agenda will affect America's women more than anyone else. I'm a five-foot tall, 100-pound woman. The only way I'm safe to walk around any dangerous liberal city is with an equalizer. Gun control is anti-woman."

Her former food establishment, Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, became a symbol of this philosophy. The restaurant, known for its gun-carrying staff members, served as both a business venture and a statement about personal protection. Boebert also cited a tragic incident near her restaurant as a catalyst for her open-carry policy. “There was an altercation outside of my restaurant where a man was physically beat to death. There were no weapons involved. He was beat to death by another man’s hands. I have a lot of young girls who work in my restaurant. And we needed an equalizer,” Boebert said.

However, subsequent investigations by CNN revealed some discrepancies in her account of events. Still, the congresswoman's commitment to gun rights has extended far beyond her personal experience. She has established herself as a prominent Second Amendment advocate in Congress. She even once distributed a Christmas card featuring her four children holding guns. At the moment, she is advocating for an increase in the 46% of civilian gun ownership by Americans globally.

Lauren Boebert (R-CO) listened to witness testimony during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the U.S. southern border on February 7, 2023. (Image Source: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Despite all this, Boebert's height is more than just a number. The way she is seen in politics really matters and even shapes how she talks about her policies. Back in June this year, she decided to switch things up a bit, according to Newsweek. She decided to run for the 4th Congressional District in Colorado rather than the 3rd. She made this choice because of politics but it didn't change how much she believes in gun rights and personal defense. In her new district, which includes both rural areas and the suburbs of Denver, people see her as a big supporter of Second Amendment rights. Her height has a big impact on her ability to connect with voters.