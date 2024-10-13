Lauren Boebert’s Drunk Husband Terrorized Neighbors so Much, They Called 911 for Their Safety

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

In a small, typically quiet Colorado neighborhood, tensions flared when the neighbors of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert were forced to call 911 over an unsettling encounter involving her husband, Jayson Boebert. The incident, which occurred in August 2022, left the neighborhood shaken as a complaint about speeding rapidly escalated into an intense and chaotic confrontation. It all began when neighbors noticed Boebert’s teenage son speeding recklessly down their residential street in a dune buggy, endangering other children in the area. Concerned for their safety, one of the neighbors asked the boy to slow down, which reportedly triggered his emotional outburst.

Jayson, who had allegedly been drinking, became involved, driving over a mailbox while confronting the neighbors. Several 911 calls were placed by the frightened neighbors. One allegedly told the dispatcher, "I'm sure he's loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She's loaded. They all have guns. He just got chest to chest, face to face, looking to fight." Another 911 call described, "He's going like 50 miles an hour and this is a residential lane, there's kids. We tried to stop him, and he'd just freaking cuss at us and just left."

Listen to Lauren Boebert’s neighbors’ conversation with 911 dispatcher, describing threats by unhinged, possibly drunk husband Jayson Boebert, and complaints of Lauren’s son speeding up and down a residential neighborhood.

Although deputies were dispatched to the scene, they ultimately let the neighbors settle the dispute among themselves. As per Salon, neither Jayson nor the second neighbor agreed to comment, despite the latter having told 911 that Jayson had driven to their house with his son, claiming "someone took a swing at his kid [when] nobody did."

Released audio recordings show just how upset and nervous the neighbors were given the Boebert's kept firearms. This was not the first time the Boebert household had faced scrutiny over domestic disputes. In December 2022, Boebert’s son called 911, sobbing and reporting that his father had physically assaulted him. In the audio recording of the call, the teen distressed, told dispatchers that his father was “throwing him around the house.”

After further questioning, he said, "I mean, there are weapons in the house, yeah, but I don't think he'd use them on me. He just does this to me so much." As per CBS News, though the teenager later attempted to retract his statements, the incident raised concerns about the volatile dynamics within the family. Jayson, however, did not face any legal consequences over both incidents. His relationship with Lauren did although reach a breaking point that year. She eventually filed for divorce.

Helpline: If you know of any children who are being subjected to abuse, don't hesitate to get in touch with The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at (800) 422-4453.