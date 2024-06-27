Lauren Boebert Admits to Wearing 'Fake Trump Sneakers' at Primary Victory Party

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert faced scrutiny from local journalists on Tuesday night as she celebrated her victory in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District GOP primary race. Known for her outspoken support of former President Donald Trump, Boebert attracted attention for her attire, including what appeared to be Trump’s 'Never Surrender' high-top sneakers, reportedly signed by the former president.

During her victory speech in Windsor, Boebert reaffirmed her allegiance to Trump, proudly displaying a "Make America Great Again" hat alongside the controversial footwear as per Mediaite. However, social media buzzed with speculation about the sneakers' authenticity, prompting reporters' inquiries.

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert just walked into her watch party. She said she’s “feeling great.”



She didn’t answer my second question about whether she think she’ll get the win tonight. But things are looking in her favor. #copolitics @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/xsx6vaILgU — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) June 26, 2024

In a candid moment with journalists from local independent outlet Denver Westword, Boebert admitted that the sneakers were counterfeit imports, jokingly referring to them as 'very China'. She quipped, "If I could’ve bought the OGs I would have," acknowledging their unavailability on Trump's official merchandise channels but noting their availability elsewhere for $399 on preorder.

Despite criticism, Boebert remained undeterred, emphasizing her direct communication with Trump during the election watch party. "I told him he needs to win his third election," she stated, recounting Trump's congratulatory message and expressions of support for her victory.

This is Lauren Boebert wearing Donald Trump’s UGLY $400 gold shoes. MAGA is a cult. Insane. pic.twitter.com/1tHT6SO5y1 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 26, 2024

The Associated Press declared, that Boebert, who secured over 43 percent of the primary vote, addressed detractors in her speech, asserting, "The haters do not define me. I am blood-bought, blood-washed. I’m a daughter of the almighty God. That is where I get my value."

The primary win marks a significant political milestone for Boebert, known for her unapologetic conservatism and close alignment with Trump’s agenda. "They're at $1,070," a bartender informed Westword around 10:20 p.m., as guests began leaving the RainDance National Resort following Congresswoman Boebert's primary victory party. Boebert herself departed the event earlier, around 8:40 p.m.

Boebert had been vying for Colorado's 4th Congressional District (CD4) seat, previously held by Ken Buck. Buck, who announced his decision not to seek re-election before resigning unexpectedly in March, cited concerns with the political environment in Washington, D.C.

In the special election held on Tuesday night, Republican Greg Lopez secured the GOP nomination to replace Buck. Lopez's victory ensures he will serve as the CD4 representative until the November election.

‘I don’t know who my dad is’: Inside Lauren Boebert’s teary victory party

"Greg intends to serve the remainder of former Representative Buck's term with honor and dignity and then return home to Colorado," stated Lopez's campaign team in a formal statement.

In the neighboring 5th Congressional District, encompassing Colorado Springs, the primary race saw Crank emerging victorious over Williams, following criticism from fellow Republicans regarding his leadership and use of party resources to bolster his campaign.

Williams, a former state representative, had aimed to align the state GOP more closely with the far-right faction of the national party. His recent communications within the GOP sparked controversy, labeling supporters of Gay Pride Month as "godless groomers" and advocating the burning of pride flags.

In contrast, Crank represents a more traditional Republican stance, characterized by a less confrontational approach and a tendency to distance from the party’s hard-right elements. Following the primary race in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, another heated contest emerged in the state's 5th District as per The Daily Journal.

Image Source: X | @BrandonLRichard

Candidate Williams faced mounting scrutiny amid allegations that he improperly utilized the state party email list to launch his congressional campaign. Additionally, a complaint filed with the Federal Elections Commission accused Williams of using party funds for mailers containing attacks on his opponent, Crank.

The congressional seat in the 5th District, left vacant by Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn's decision not to seek reelection, is heavily favored for Republicans in the upcoming general election, mirroring the dynamics of the neighboring 4th District race. Meanwhile, the newly redrawn 8th District saw intense competition with voters split evenly between the major parties, making it another closely watched GOP House race on the national stage.