Late Queen Elizabeth Had a Brutal Response to Welcome Prince Harry and Meghan’s First Born Child

Even before his birth, Prince Archie, the first baby of the royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, was already under the public eye. Harry shared his happiness about Archie’s birth, calling it the most incredible experience. Queen Elizabeth, too, was visibly happy when she first met Archie. However, a royal author pointed out that in her Christmas message after Archie's birth, the Queen briefly mentioned the new Sussex baby but didn’t say his name, hinting that things were not good.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Toby Melville

The historian, Robert Lacey wrote, "Who does and who does not feature on the royal Christmas desk has always been like the changing panorama of faces on the historic balcony of Moscow's Kremlin. It showed who was in favor and who was not. In 2018, Harry and Meghan were featured smiling in a silver frame. But there would be no sign of them in 2019, nor any mention of the name Sussex." He added, "The Queen simply acknowledged the arrival of her great-grandchild in passing, without mentioning his name or his parents."

Recalling her statement, Lacey said, "'Prince Philip and I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great-grandchild into our family.' This was the Queen’s only reference to the new arrival and his parents in her 2019 address to the world — an anonymous 'eighth great-grandchild.'" "The Sussex family had been 'non-personed' as effectively as the Soviets non-personed Trotsky and Khrushchev — another charming custom, of course, that had been developed by the Kremlin," the person added, as reported by the Mirror. Shortly after, a video of the Queen meeting Archie was shown during the address.

Harry and Markle chose to reveal their baby’s arrival through a joint announcement on their Instagram page. They wrote, “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.” The statement continued, “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” as reported by People Magazine.

Talking about his son, Harry once said, “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts. If you're laughing, then you've seen that.” He added, “Nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.” The name Archie held more than just sentimental value for Harry and Markle as it also sparked the idea behind their foundation, Archewell. Meanwhile, even though they've stepped back from royal life in the UK, the couple constantly gives glimpses into their life with their little ones.