Late Anna Cardwell Had Secretly Married Her Partner, Eldridge Toney, In March This Year

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, the eldest daughter of reality TV personality Mama June Shannon, secretly married her boyfriend, Eldridge Toney, in an emotional ceremony. This happened during Cardwell's challenging health battle with stage IV adrenal carcinoma, a condition that carried a grim prognosis, leaving her with limited time. Despite her ongoing chemotherapy treatments, Cardwell exchanged vows with Toney on March 4 this year, marking a significant chapter in their relationship. Unfortunately, just nine months after their marriage, Cardwell succumbed to her illness, passing away on a Saturday night at the age of 29, as reported by Page Six. Her courageous fight against cancer ended, leaving behind a legacy of strength and love.

Before her health declined further, Cardwell expressed her desire to hold her wedding during a period when she felt strong enough for such an occasion. According to Radar Online, this longing to tie the knot came shortly after receiving distressing news about the advancement of her cancer. Choosing not to delay, Cardwell and her partner exchanged vows in Wilkinson County, Georgia. Additionally, Cardwell's sister, Lauren "Pumpkin" Efird’s husband, Joshua, officiated the heartfelt ceremony. Meanwhile, Cardwell also reached out to her supporters, reportedly seeking assistance in getting wigs and hair donations.

Before their marriage, Cardwell and Toney were also dating each other. Their journey began in 2017, following Cardwell's divorce from Michael Cardwell, with whom she had a daughter named Kylee. Before that, Cardwell also had another daughter, Kaitlyn, from a previous relationship. Meanwhile, Toney became a strong presence in Cardwell's life throughout her ongoing battle with cancer, providing support during her challenging moments. Amid her struggles with chemotherapy, Cardwell openly shared moments of strength and companionship with Toney. In May 2023, she posted a selfie with her partner, expressing her determination as she faced the next phase of her chemotherapy treatments.

Amidst the sorrow, Cardwell's mother took to Instagram on Sunday to share the heartbreaking news of her daughter's passing. "With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months," Shannon wrote in the caption. Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Cardwell's sister, also took to Instagram to share her heartfelt thoughts about her sister's passing. Reflecting on their bond, Thompson honored Cardwell's memory by preserving the essence of who she was. Additionally, she conveyed her deep sorrow at the fact of navigating life's significant milestones without her sister's physical presence. She committed to treasuring her sister's life, ensuring that Cardwell continues to thrive in her memories.

Meanwhile, back in October, Cardwell and Toney shared a lighthearted TikTok video engaging in a fun snack challenge. The playful clip captured the couple sampling unconventional snacks, including treats like strawberry-flavored Coca-Cola from China and Lay's fried chicken flavor chips from Taiwan. Amid their tasting adventure, Cardwell, in a cheerful tone, acknowledged the return of her growing hair, signaling a positive milestone in her journey following the trials of chemotherapy treatment.

