Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Address the 'Gold Digger' Accusations While Promoting Their Podcast

As The Real Housewives of Miami fans eagerly await the return of the show for the next season, there has been speculation about Larsa Pippen's potential inclusion in showcasing aspects of her real life on reality television. Given her new relationship with Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, some have questioned the motives behind their romance. While opinions vary, Marcus firmly believes that Larsa is not seeking financial gain.

Larsa and Marcus recently had an exclusive interview on the highly popular Virtual Reali-Tea podcast by Page Six. In the episode, the couple addressed the swirling rumors and clarified misconceptions surrounding their widely-discussed relationship. They specifically addressed the speculation that Larsa's intentions are solely focused on Jordan's family wealth, aiming to set the record straight.

Image Source: Instagram | @larsapippen

While promoting their iHeart podcast Separation Anxiety, Larsa and Marcus strongly refuted the accusations that Larsa is pursuing the Jordan family's fortune, firmly denying any claims of her being a gold digger. During the promotion, Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami expressed her frustration with the ongoing focus on money, stating, "I feel like the money thing is annoying."

In an additional show of her financial autonomy, Larsa, who is also a jewelry designer with her own brand named Larsa Marie, emphasized her self-sufficiency and clarified that she possesses her own wealth. Marcus wholeheartedly backed her statement, reaffirming their shared sentiments, by expressing: "Yeah, I feel like people try to say Larsa's a gold digger and she's after the Jordan money or something. She's such an independent, career-driven woman. She's got it going on… It's the one comment or commentary that I've got to refrain from commenting back on."

Image Source: Instagram | @larsapippen

To reclaim control of the narrative surrounding their relationship, the 48-year-old TV personality and the 32-year-old former college basketball player recently started their collaborative podcast. By launching this podcast, they aim to present their side of the story and reshape the perception of their relationship.

"Us doing this podcast, it really was therapeutic for us. Like, 'Hey, let's talk about this,' or, 'People want to know about our age gap. Should we talk about that?' Because we really don't view age like that, I've dated guys that are way older than me and I've dated guys that are younger than Marcus. So for me, it wasn't like I was so concerned about a 16-year age difference, I was kind of concerned about what's going on in your brain. If you're mature or not, if you feel good about yourself — that, to me, is more important than someone's age," Larsa explained.

Image Source: Instagram | @larsapippen

After publicly revealing their relationship via an Instagram post in January, Larsa and Marcus expressed their joy in providing fans with insights into their romantic journey through the podcast Separation Anxiety. Marcus explained that the podcast's name reflects their unwavering desire to remain inseparable, playfully sharing, "We're kind of living our best life... Even when we're apart, we FaceTime and we're in constant communication with each other. So it just was fitting for us to kind of name the podcast Separation Anxiety."

