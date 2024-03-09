Lara Trump Mocked as a ‘Nepo Hire' After Viral RNC Speech That Highlighted 'Lack of Qualifications'

The daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, Lara Trump, was chosen to serve as the Republican Party's co-chair on Friday at an assembly of RNC leaders in Houston, Texas. While Lara's elevation to the head of one of the two main parties in the nation ought to have been a momentous occasion, the speech that nominated her for the job became popular on the internet very fast and for all the wrong reasons.

🚨BREAKING: Lara Trump unanimously voted in as new RNC Co-Chair



pic.twitter.com/0rcgS7I3Qm — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 8, 2024

As reported by Radar Online, Lara's nomination was welcomed by pro-Trump fans, but a video of the speaker at the RNC unveiling the new co-chair has gone viral. In the video, the speaker said, "In a world where qualifications are often measured by titles and years of experience, we’re reminded of a truth: God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called. Lara Trump is the embodiment of this truth."

Lara Trump is now co-chair of the RNC. Her only qualification is that she married Trump’s son, just as Ivanka and Jared had zero qualifications for their significant portfolios in the White House. This is nepotism, plain and simple, and it’s obscene. pic.twitter.com/W61ouaqeb1 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) March 8, 2024

Edward-Isaac Dovere of CNN responded to a videotape of the speech on X by making fun of Lara. He wrote, "This is a speech explaining why the daughter in law of the presumptive nominee of the Republican Party was given a position running the Republican Party."Additionally mocking Lara's nomination speech was MSNBC's Jen Psaki, who worked in both the Obama and Biden administrations. She said, "Someone wrote this line and thought it was going to kill it.. 'God does not call the qualified, he qualifies the called.'"

It's more than nepotism. It's about installing loyalists in key positions. He wants to effectively run the RNC. Now he does. — Scott Santens (@scottsantens) March 8, 2024

Social media users responded to the incident by expressing their displeasure and worries about the Republican Party's choice. One user wrote, "Lara Trump is now co-chair of the RNC. Her only qualification is that she married Trump’s son, just as Ivanka and Jared had zero qualifications for their significant portfolios in the White House. This is nepotism, plain and simple, and it’s obscene." Another user commented, "As a Christian, it pains me that this is what years of the Republican Party "losing the plot" has led to. You use religion to justify bringing a family deeper into your party whose actions are 180 degrees opposite of values you profess to follow...all in the name of "winning"?!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Earlier, the former President supported his daughter-in-law Lara and Michael Whatley for the positions of Chair and Co-Chair of the Republican National Committee. On Friday, during the RNC's spring training conference in Houston, Texas, their elections were officially announced. The 77-year-old Trump is expected to be the party's candidate for president once again.

In the run-up to his third straight race for the Republican nomination, Trump was allegedly quite keen to push out longtime RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, according to The Associated Press. Trump selected McDaniel in 2017, and she was elected in January 2023 to a record-breaking fourth term that was scheduled to end in 2025. However, in February, McDaniel made a move to resign. She released a statement, according to NBC News, that read, "The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition."