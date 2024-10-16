Lara Trump Gets Mocked For Bizarre Reason She Dismisses Polls — It Involves 'Beverage Napkins'

Lara Trump faced intense backlash after sharing a photo of a handwritten note she claimed was given to her by a supporter on an airplane. She shared an image of a napkin on X and Instagram that bore a message thanking her, her father-in-law, Donald Trump, and the entire Trump family for their work. According to Lara, the note came from a 'middle-class housewife' she met at Detroit Metro Airport. While some found the gesture sweet, others accused her of staging the note.

Nothing better than getting these beautiful notes on airplanes 🤍🇺🇸✈️ pic.twitter.com/Wiws5dhjHD — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) October 12, 2024

The napkin read, “I want to thank you and your family for all you do for us. As a middle-class housewife married to a career firfighter, I want you to know you are appreciated. Thank you, we are lucky to have you.” It also began with '#47,' a reference to Donald’s potential return as the 47th president. “I'll take 'Things That Never Happened' for $500 thanks, Alex," one user commented. Another netizen opined, "#47...that's an internal thing. It would have been Mrs. Trump or something else similar."

“Middle class housewife, married to a firefighter….” Sure…. 😂 — Kay (@LadyLibertyKay) October 12, 2024

What also caught people's attention was the spelling of 'firefighter' as 'firfighter.' “What is a ‘firfighter’ and a ‘howewife’…just saying you really can’t make this stuff up," one user joked. Another argued, "As a middle-class wife married to a firefighter, I can assure you I know how to spell it and recognize a liar when I see one." "You can tell a Trump wrote this. They can’t even spell firefighter," quipped another.

When you misspelled firefighter was that because you were in a hurry to post it? Or is firfighter how you think it’s spelled? — Heisenberg (@WWHeisenberg66) October 12, 2024

The criticism didn’t stop there. Others doubted whether Lara had even received the note in public. "Somehow I don't see her hanging out in a public part of any airport where somebody could get close enough to pass her notes," a skeptic remarked. The letter’s inconsistencies also caught attention, with one person observing, "How many different ways is she going to write the letter 'Y'?" "They love her so much they didn’t sign the note," someone else pointed out.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Folks on the internet also poked fun at the intricate details of the note. A user penned, “Too much detail, dummy. Keep it simple without transparently pretending that came from middle-class/firefighter. Then we might be fooled.” Another eagle-eyed user, posted, "The letters [are] smoothly crossing the crease of the napkins...," suggesting something was fishy.

Lara had previously also mentioned on Fox News that she had received supportive messages on airplane napkins, using them as proof to cast doubt on polls showing Kamala Harris as the favored candidate. "My god, you are shameless,” one commenter wrote. “Three days ago, you said you were getting slipped notes on airplane napkins, and now, here we have one. It’s a miracle Eric’s handwriting is improving, but he still needs to work on his spelling."