Lara Trump Called ‘Heartless and Classless' for Drinking Wine While Kid Cries in Resurfaced Video

In the age of social media, public figures are constantly under scrutiny, and nothing seems to escape the watchful eyes of the internet. Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, has recently found herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons yet again. The resurfaced video showed her drinking wine while her child cried in the background and was shared by Trump critic Ron Filipkowski on X (formerly known as Twitter), who captioned the clip, "RNC Chair Lara Trump filming herself drinking wine while her kid cries was pretty weird."

..Why is Lara sharing a video of a crying child that she's ignoring while drinking wine? — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) July 30, 2024

Netizens then weighed in on the 'weird' moment, with one questioning, “ Just throwing this out there.... Why is Lara sharing a video of a crying child that she's ignoring while drinking wine?” Another remarked, “What a heartless and classless b-tch Lara Trump is.” In agreement, someone else wrote, “I’d cry if Lara Trump was my mom too.”

I’d cry if Lara Trump was my mom too — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) July 31, 2024

One user slammed Lara and exclaimed, “What makes Laura Trump even more weird, is that she is not only filming herself ignoring her crying baby, she uses the moment to showcase Trump-branded products. Can’t make this weird stuff up.” Others tweeted, “Filming it and posting it on social media is very, very weird.”

Ah, the DEI hire for the RNC co-chair! — ARomano (@anthonyr522) July 30, 2024

As per OK! Magazine, the timing of this video resurfacing is noteworthy since it overlaps with the Trump family’s attempts to counteract negative portrayals in the media. Recently, Kamala Harris and the Democrats labeled Donald as ‘weird,’ nudging his supporters to delve into his family’s past for ammunition.

In a recent interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, Trump tried to shift the focus back onto his political adversaries. Ingraham asked, "A Time magazine story over the weekend says that they’re going to use the phrase just plain weird as their new label for Trump. I thought that was Austin’s, well, you know, motto, but just plain weird."

Lmao drinking expired wine and the scent of a 78 year old man candles while your spawn screeches in the background.



You'd think it's a trailer, but, no, it's Mar a Lago lmao — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) July 30, 2024

Trump gave a deflective response, asserting, "Look, what they do is they take sound bites. Russia. Russia. Russia. He’s a paid associate. These people are crazy. OK, Do you know that lasted two-and-a-half years? Total exoneration. They went through millions of phone calls. They didn’t have one call to Russia. The whole thing was a con job and everything about them."

Exactly ~Stepford wives weird — Marina l Alejos (@shiskagoddess69) July 31, 2024

The real estate mogul added, "Look at Biden. He said, don’t challenge me to golf. I’m a very good golfer. He’s a terrible golfer. This guy can’t hit a ball 30 yards. You saw those men down, says those policemen. They’re screaming at me, 'Hit a shot. Hit.' And I hit a nice seven iron right next to the pin. Biden wouldn’t do that. He couldn’t hit the ball 15 yards…"

Filming it and posting it on social media is very, very weird. — Chessplaya (@Chessplaya3) July 31, 2024

As the former president continued his diatribe, he tried to cast Harris in a negative light. He remarked, "The whole thing is a con job. Just plain weird. You know who’s plain weird? She’s plain weird! She’s a weird person. Look at her past. Look at what she does. And look at what she used to say about herself. And I won’t get into it. What she used to say and who she was compared to what she said. Starting in about 2016, she became a totally different person only for political reasons."