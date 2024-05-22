Lara Trump Bizarrely Insists Biden Get Drug-Tested Before Debate: "Not a Crazy Thing to Ask"

RNC co-chair and former president Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump is bizarrely demanding that President Joe Biden submit to a drug test before debating her father-in-law, reviving an unfounded MAGA conspiracy theory, which alleges that Biden uses performance-enhancing drugs to stay alert during public speaking engagements, per Mediaite. Donald was the first to demand a drug test at a rally in Minnesota, days after agreeing to debate Biden on June 27 and September 10.

Lara Trump’s answer on the drug test is similar to the answer they give on the 2020 election: You know people across this country have a lot of questions… We have a lot of questions that need to be answered. All we want is fairness. We want fair elections pic.twitter.com/P8phQoLp1H — Acyn (@Acyn) May 21, 2024

“I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way,” Trump said as the audience cheered him on. “I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite.” Lara echoed the demand when she spoke with Eric Bolling on Newsmax. “Will he actually demand the drug test?” Bolling asked the RNC co-chair. “And if he doesn’t, will he do the debate?”

“Well, I don’t think it’s an outrageous request at all,” she replied. “People across this country have a lot of questions about what is going on with Joe Biden. Why do you seem to see two very different versions of him in very rapid succession from time to time? We have a lot of questions that need to be answered.”

Lara further alleged, per Raw Story, “You think about all of the charges and accusations over the years that they've leveled at Donald Trump. He's had to defend himself multiple times, on multiple occasions, for different things. Why not, now, will Joe Biden — all we want is fairness. And we want that across the board, we want fair elections, we want fair debates.” She went on to explain, “And certainly, if somebody is using some sort of a substance, that would be nice for the American people to know.”

“So, I don’t think it’s a request that it is, you know, too outrageous by any measure,” Lara said. “I certainly think it's something that should be looked into and, yes, while he jokes about it, it's very serious to consider the leader of the free world might — who knows what's going on with him. It's rather concerning,” Lara added, bolstering the drug theory with no facts or evidence.

Trump accepted just 3 days ago.



Since then:

-Lara claims debates are rigged for Biden

-Kaylie demands Biden take Trump's dementia exam

-Trump demands Biden take a drug test



If they're this desperate for excuses already, Trump's not showing up.#TrumpWontDebate#DebateDodger https://t.co/pgehmlRMP8 — Sure Rants-Alot (@voxrob) May 18, 2024

Bolling agreed. “You drug test athletes, you drug test cyclists, you drug test boxers, you drug test thoroughbred horses,” he replied. “I mean, you do this to make sure that there no nefarious things are going on. It’s not a crazy thing to ask.”

When one conspiracy theory goes down, another one comes up. It’s like whack a mole



“Biden is old and frail”



(Biden kills it at the SOTU)



“Uhhhhhh…DRUGS!” https://t.co/sLP3pZHkqC — Jeff Munter (@JeffMunter) March 10, 2024

Trump started this conspiracy theory back in 2020 and was swiftly fact-checked by multiple outlets. CNN reported that Trump first claimed that Biden was using performance-enhancing drugs in 2020 Fox and Washington Examiner interviews, and then after Biden's 2024 State of the Union speech. Without artificial support, he claimed in 2020 that Biden would not have been able to perform effectively in his last Democratic debate. "This is more nonsense; there is no basis for the claim. Trump made a similar and equally groundless suggestion about Clinton during the 2016 campaign," CNN wrote.