Lamar Odom's Life-Like Doll Resembling Khloé Kardashian Is Creeping Out Everyone

Former NBA star Lamar Odom has sparked controversy with his recent purchase of a custom-made life-sized doll inspired by his ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian. On Tuesday, November 5, the 45-year-old basketball player visited RealDoll's location in Vegas to make an order for a personalized doll. These items typically cost between $8,000 and $20,000, but he was able to get an exceptional deal.

Odom’s manager Gina Rodriguez told TMZ that he got interested in the company after catching a news story about them about a month ago. "He instantly knew he needed one," Rodriguez said, adding that Odom wanted a doll that resembled his ex-wife’s 'voluptuous' appearance. However, the social media response was swift and largely critical. "This is beyond weird and creepy," one person posted. Another user echoed concern about how this might affect Kardashian: "Lamar enough! I see why she wants to stay single and just be with her kids!"

In a similar vein, one chimed in, "eww this is so creepy.. like why would u even want that." "This dude is sick, he is LOST, too much fame," added another. "Damn Lamar going out sad with this I mean there's so many other women out there and that breezy is the one he misses being with??!!" one tweeted. "Khloe really dodged a bullet cause the way I used to root for her and ‘lammy’ mannn not that she did any better with Tristan but damn this is crazy," another said.

The purchase has reignited discussions about Odom's complex relationship history with Kardashian. The couple’s love story started in 2009 and moved fast; they got married just a month after they started dating. Their relationship became a central storyline on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and even spawned a spinoff show, Khloé & Lamar.

However, their marriage faced significant challenges. Odom openly addressed his struggles during their relationship in his 2019 memoir Darkness to Light. "I wish I could have been more of a man," he said. "It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with." He attributed their marital problems to the 'lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career and infidelity,' as per Page Six. Kardashian initially filed for divorce in December 2013, but she retracted it in 2015 so that she could support Odom throughout his medical problems. They finally wrapped things up in 2016 with no spousal support for either side.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian attend the "Rich Soil" launch party at Kitson on Robertson on October 21, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images)

Even though it’s been eight years since they split, Odom’s recent actions show he might not have fully moved on from Kardashian. His manager suggested it might be a way for Odom to "make peace with those memories in a private way." Video obtained by TMZ from the RealDoll facility shows Odom having a blast in the store. He took delight in exploring the warehouse's collection of life-sized dolls. He was drawn to one doll in particular because of its curves, and he even referred to it as 'bad.' Odom also took some time to explore the workstations and observe the doll-making process.