Lala Kent Voices Concerns Over Raquel Leviss’ Revelations on Bethenny Frankel’s Podcast

The Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has commented on her former co-star Raquel Leviss' conversation with Bethenny Frankel. The interview, which discussed Leviss' relationship with Tom Sandoval, her struggles with mental health conditions, and her time on the reality show, caused a flurry of responses. Kent shared her thoughts on the interview with Leviss and the part Bethenny Frankel played, per US Weekly.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Also Read: Ariana Madix Responds to Claims of Profiting From 'Scandoval' as Raquel Leviss Faces Struggles

Kent, in a recent episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala, spoke about the interview Leviss had with Bethenny Frankel. Kent expressed her disappointment that Leviss wouldn't be returning for Vanderpump Rules' upcoming season, calling it a "travesty." Kent thought that Leviss' decision to appear on Frankel's podcast was a trick, implying that Leviss was being misled into revealing particular viewpoints.

She said, “It is a travesty that she didn’t end up coming back. She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised,” Kent said. “And instead she went and did this [podcast with Bethenny] and she was manipulated yet again.”

“I’m happy that [Raquel] finally got to take advantage of a giant platform to tell her story. I only saw clips. And what I gathered from it is, Bethenny completely exploited that girl yet again,” Kent added, per Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Also Read: Raquel Leviss Reveals Tom Sandoval Recorded Her During ‘Intimate’ Video Call Without Her Consent

Kent focused on Leviss' remarks regarding her relationships with other cast members, especially with Ariana Madix, Sandoval's longtime partner. Leviss had described their relationship as being more informal than Madix had suggested.

“Ariana and I were not best friends. We were acquaintances who became friends through the show. She’s always been somebody who’s been very sweet to me,” Leviss said of Madix. “She would stand up for me and encourage me to pursue whatever I was, I don’t know … pursuing. And that was all great — but we never had, like, a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend.”

Also Read: Katie Maloney Slams Raquel Leviss’ Bethenny Frankel Interview, Describes It as "Hot Garbage"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

She added, “I just got wrapped up in this and wasn’t thinking clearly. But we were not best friends. The alliances — I called these people my friends because I really did believe that they were my friends. … Not just us together — no. [If we were best friends], we would, I don’t know, go out to dinner just the two of you or shopping or lunch.”

“There were things that she was then saying that were not perspective. It was a flat-out lie and I can’t imagine you believe what you are saying,” Kent stated during the episode. Leviss' assertions were refuted by Kent, who called them "blatant lies." She also stressed a particular occasion in Las Vegas where Leviss' account of what happened was different from what actually happened.

“That never happened. Raquel that night after she said, ‘It’s a good thing you don’t have a man,’ went to her bedroom. She went to sleep and the next morning when she came into our room and felt embarrassed it was the first time we had seen her,” Kent revealed. “There was no We came into her room and told her she was reality TV ratings gold. This never happened and this isn’t perspective. This is a fact. No one ever said this to you.”

More from Inquisitr

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Gets First-Ever Emmy Nominations Following Tom Sandoval - Raquel Leviss Scandal

Raquel Leviss Spotted Relaxing at Arizona Spa While ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Keeps Shooting Without Her