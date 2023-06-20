When Lady Gaga Opened Up About Tears, Betrayal by Perez Hilton and the Madonna Comparison

Lady Gaga opened up about her bitter dispute with gossip writer Perez Hilton on The Howard Stern Show back in 2013. The dispute erupted when she experienced harassment from him in an interview. She said that she really believed, when she first met him, that he wanted to change.

According to Los Angeles Times, the singer and songwriter revealed in an interview in 2013 how she felt harassed in an interview by her former friend Hilton, claiming that he had also applied to live in the same apartment as hers. She also attributed all issues that people have with her to Madonna.

Also Read: Madonna Debuts a Shaggy Wolf Haircut Along With Bare-Faced, Filter-Free Look Surprising Fans

Gaga told Howard Stern that she felt that her third studio album had been presented as a failure. About the Hilton interview, she continued, “He started asking me really terrible questions, and he was being very negative about Born This Way, and we had had a lot to drink. He was supposed to be my friend and I felt betrayed, so I started crying. And then my friend had to come in and pull the camera out, they wouldn’t turn the cameras off."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tristan Fewings

“And then he apologized, but I sort of felt like it was like, ‘But I’m Perez Hilton so I’m allowed to treat you this way.’ I looked at him and said, ‘Just because you are who you are, does not mean that our friendship doesn’t mean anything when the cameras turn on. So, now I see who you really are.’ And I was done after that,” Gaga explained.

Hilton had previously stated that he genuinely wanted to put an end to the harassment of celebrities online. Hilton was also a longtime admirer of Gaga's and frequently supported her work on his site. However, he showed little mercy for her fourth studio album, advising his Twitter followers to choose Christina Aguilera's Bionic album rather than Gaga's ARTPOP, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read: When Elton John Slammed Madonna for Lip-Syncing on Stage: 'She Looks Like a...'

@LadyGaGa So you called ME fake on the @HowardStern this morning. Ha! Thanks for the laugh! Have you looked in the mirror lately??? xoxo — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) November 12, 2013

On Hilton's behavior despite his claims to stop harassment, Lady Gaga said, “He’s just mad that I don’t want to hang out anymore because I don’t want to be around fake people. I really believed, when I first met him, that he wanted to change. I really believed that he wanted to bully people less on his site and that he wanted to move into a more positive space. I was really there for him and I really supported him.”

Also Read: Chris Evans and Sir Rod Stewart's Phone Call Turns Awkward, Stewart Calls His Behavior 'Mean'

She later claimed that he had applied to move into her apartment building and expressed that she urged the blogger to cease harassing her with unpleasant texts and tweets: “He put an offer in on two apartments in the building. Why do you need to live in my apartment? There’s only one reason: to try to hurt me, or harass me, or blow yourself up. If you hate me, hate me from over there. Continue firing away on your blog and your Twitter.” Hilton told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that this wasn't the case in a statement.

@LadyGaGa And I was the one who pulled away from u after I realized what a real-life vampire you are! It's been your M.O. your whole career! — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) November 12, 2013

Fans allegedly told Gaga about Hilton's visit to her New York flat, according to Gaga. On the other hand, a source claimed Hilton was in Gaga's building because he was looking for an apartment in Manhattan. A source close to the situation claimed, "He's looking for a place that meets his family's needs," and added that Hilton had "no idea" Gaga lived there and that he wasn't led out of the complex.

Any "silly" issues that other people may have with Gaga and her music, she attributes to another musician - Madonna. She told Stern of the frequent comparisons, “You know, the whole thing is really rooted in Madonna — that’s sort of the center of it, and no one has really said that or admitted to it. There’s this thing with some people that I’m a ‘threat to the throne’ and I don’t want your … throne. And no thanks, and I have my own. And I don’t actually want a throne at all because I don’t view myself as a queen. I view myself as one of my fans and that’s it."

Hilton, meanwhile, didn't handle Gaga's radio interview blast well. Shortly after, he launched his own Twitter tirade and subsequently retweeted more unfavorable messages regarding ARTPOP's poor reviews. Gaga has not yet reacted to Hilton's recent tweets.

More from Inquisitr

Rebel Wilson Denies Saying That People Need Only 600 Calories a Day, Claims Reporting Was Untrue

Chris Hemsworth Bumps into Arnold Schwarzenegger at Brazilian Gym, Calls it a 'Pretty Special Moment'