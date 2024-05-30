Kylie Kelce Gets Into a Heated Verbal Spat with 'Irate' Female Fan: "You’re Embarrassing Yourself"

Jason and Kylie Kelce's romantic date on Jershey shore took a bizarre turn when an 'unruly' female fan tried to take pictures with the couple. A widely circulated video that was first shared on the Word to the Wise podcast Instagram page, which is a Philadelphia-based program, showcased the former NFL star's wife getting into a heated verbal spat with an unknown woman face-to-face. The page captioned the video: "Story we're getting is crumb bum was trying to get a photo with @kykelce & @jason.kelce while they were in traffic or in their car. Kylie politely said no and that's when the crumb bum went off. You can hear the crumb bum saying, " you'll never be allowed in this town ". Hun you just embarrassed yourself. Multiple Witnesses have messaged us and said the Kelce's did nothing wrong and we're so polite."

As per Fox News, numerous witnesses to the altercation claim that the woman approached the Kelces' car and requested a picture, either in the Margate City, New Jersey, parking lot or while it was in traffic. According to the witnesses, Kylie declined the woman's request politely, stating that she was out on a date with her husband. "I don’t give a f--- who you are. You will never be allowed in this town. You’ll never be allowed in this town again," the woman is heard yelling at Kylie while Jason is seen allowing his wife to handle the problem in the background. Kylie then responds by alleging that the woman reeked of alcohol."I smell the alcohol on your breath," Kylie says. "You’re embarrassing yourself."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Cooper Neill

As Kylie finishes her remark, the video ends. Witnesses, however, claimed that the Kelces later entered their favorite restaurant and had a great evening together. During the summer, the Kelces frequently visit Margate City and Sea Isle City, and several of NFL fans reported that they were amenable to requests for pictures on the beach on the weekend. "My husband ran into Jason yesterday morning. He was walking his dog. My husband nodded to him and let him walk past," a fan wrote on X.

Kylie Kelce never asked to be famous and doesn't want the spotlight on her.



She always says, if you're going to talk about me talk about my work at the foundation that helps autistic children.



Not sure why this drunk lady thinks she cares about fan pics. — Lili Balfour 🐕🏘📈 👩‍🍳🇺🇸 (@lilibalfour) May 28, 2024

As per The US Sun, netizens admired Kylie's bold stance and praised her attitude, "Bold move. Of all the NFL wives you could’ve started beef, with Kylie bout that action," a fan said. "Good for Kylie. People can be so damn entitled for no reason," another fan gushed.

That woman from Sea Isle doesn’t realize by going after Kylie Kelce she’s brought the 2 scariest groups in the world together: Philadelphia sports fans and Swifties — Drew (@DR3Wheels) May 28, 2024

"When you see people on a date, leave them alone there’s times and places for that," a fan raged. "Jason Kelce just like me, sometimes you gotta let wifey handle business," another admirer of the NFL couple stated. "She’s the Kelce people shouldn’t mess with. Even Jason knows she can handle it herself," another person said. A NFL Network analyst added, "Kylie Kelce about to Throw Down." Jason recently gushed about his wife saying, "I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother," Kelce said. "She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first."