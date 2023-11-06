The Kardashian-Jenner clan hardly fails at anything it does, and it seems Kylie Jenner has the best luck! Jenner's first-ever apparel brand, Khy, sold out in the first hour of its launch, surpassing over $1 million in sales. The initial lineup of the vegan leather brand included 12 pieces and was designed in association with Berlin-based designer Namilia, who specializes in leatherwear. Items like the faux leather trench, minidress, and Moto gloves got sold out before the hour was out, reported PEOPLE. However, fans need not fret; those who couldn't get their hands on this collection can keep an eye out for the brand's next release, which is likely to be distinct from the first launch.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

Also Read: 8 Most Expensive and Luxurious Celebrity Homes That are Too Pretty To Be Real

The Kylie Cosmetics founder originally teased her range on October 25, only a few days before the collection went live; she was also named Brand Innovator of the Year at WSJ magazine's 2023 Innovator Awards on the day of the Khy launch. While Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber gave Kylie's Khy their blessing, designer Betsy Johnson accused Kylie of stealing her own designs in a scathing series of Instagram posts, calling it a 'trash move,' Page Six reported.

Kylie Jenner's new KHY brand made $1M in the first hour of her drop.



The Creator-commerce playbook is still alive and well:



1. Build product

2. Drive awareness through personal social channels

3. Drop on a Shopify website

4. Become the next massive DTC brand pic.twitter.com/4QnozCPg8Y — Shawn Kanungo (@ShawnKanungo) November 6, 2023

While Betsy's accusations are serious, days before the launch, Jenner told Vogue that she was personally invested in the brand and had designed everything originally herself. “I want people to know how completely involved I am in this. From original concept to designing, or co-designing if we’re working with other designers, from picking fabrics and colors, I’ve been in every fit meeting. I am the creative director of the brand and marketing. There’s not an Instagram post or video that hasn’t been personally edited by me, there hasn’t been an Instagram post that I haven’t posted myself.” She added, “I do the creative for all my shoots. I’ve worked hard on it, I’ve put my love into it, and I can’t wait for people to experience the clothes. It’s very personal.”

Kylie Jenner was honored at WSJ. Magazine's 2023 Innovator Awards for her wildly successful beauty brand, just as she launches her new clothing line, Khy. The self-made billionaire entrepreneur talked about her new brand and how her daughter Stormi inspires her. pic.twitter.com/uPpyUKPIi6 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 2, 2023

Also Read: Penelope Disick’s Sassy Reaction to Kylie Jenner’s Greeting Leaves Fans in Stitches

When asked why she intends to work with international designers and businesses to make each Khy collection distinct, Kylie replied, “I’m always experimenting with my style and I’m always switching it up. That’s why it was important to us to make the drops different.” She added, “I think people will be surprised to see drop two, and how different it is from drop one. And we have lots of exciting things coming.”

KYLIE JENNER’S KHY FASHION LINE MAKES $1 MILLION DOLLARS IN SALES IN 1 HOUR 😬💰🤑🐄📣l pic.twitter.com/sJwBvY0M17 — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) November 4, 2023

Also Read: Critics Suspect Kylie Jenner Used Secret Hip Pads at WSJ Awards for Curves

In addition to upcoming partnerships with other designers whom Jenner refers to as 'iconic' (but hasn't disclosed yet), she stated she will eventually drop her 'independently designed core Khy line.' These will include essential components Jenner envisions for contemporary outfits. Khy will sell DTC (Direct To Consumer). Given Jenner's fan base, 'Direct To Community' might be a more fitting acronym. “I keep saying the word ‘accessible,’ but I think it’s the right word… My fans want to wear the things that I’m wearing, and I want to bring that to them.”

More from Inquisitr

Fans of Kylie Jenner Suspect She Closed Her Swimwear Brand After Noticing This Website Activity

Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Hints Baby Names, Informs Fans About The Kylie Jenner Connection