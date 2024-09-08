Kylie Jenner's Nannies Have 'Extreme' 12-Hour Shifts and No Work-Life Balance

Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is known for her glamorous lifestyle. But behind the scenes, her childcare staff reportedly face challenging work conditions. A source recently shared details about Jenner's Nannies. "The nannies work 12-hour shifts. They have hardly any work-life balance. It's extreme." Jenner has two young children - Stormi, who is 6, and Aire, who is 2. She shares them with her ex-partner, Travis Scott. To help care for the kids, Jenner always has two Nannies on duty. She also keeps two more nannies on standby, just in case.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

The source revealed that Jenner is very particular about how her children are cared for. "Kylie is super strict about everything from sleep schedules to what her children eat," they said. The level of detail is intense. The source added, "She'll say the exact number of grapes Stormi should be given for a snack!" This strict approach has taken its toll on some staff members. One nanny even quit her job. The source explained, "The kids are actually very well-behaved, but the nanny just became overwhelmed by the tediousness of working for their mother," as per The Mirror.

Kylie’s nanny gets ONE day off and Kylie takes 12 million picture with Stormi 😂 — jade (@jademitchll) June 30, 2019

Jenner's demanding standards for childcare reflect her own experiences as a young mother. She had her first child at age 20, which she described as a "wild" experience. In a recent interview, Jenner said, "I was 19 when I got pregnant, 20 when I had her. It was wild. Looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace." The makeup mogul admitted that becoming a mother so young was a big change. "It didn't hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change," she said. Jenner also noted how motherhood has affected her social life. "I have to remind my friends who don't have kids all the time, who are like: 'Let's do this in the morning!', that I have children," she explained, as per The News.

the fact that Kylie has not one, but four nannies for stormi is insane😂 & the never ending list of rules they have to follow? even more insane! — 𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖑 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖈𝖙𝖊𝖗. (@ceetaylor__) June 29, 2021

Despite the challenges, Jenner values her role as a mother. She reflected, "Letting go of your selfishness and your freedom at a very young age... I don't think we realize how selfish we are as human beings until we have children. But, you know, that is also the biggest pro." The joy of motherhood seems to outweigh the sacrifices for Jenner. She shared, "No matter what I'm going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home, and my kids just love me unconditionally. They're just obsessed with me and that's taught me to walk through life a little easier."

However, some critics have questioned Jenner's hands-on parenting approach. When she shared photos of herself spending time with her children, some fans praised her as the "best mom ever." But others felt this was an overreaction to "basic parenting." One critic commented, "The bar is so low for them. They constantly have the nannies do everything for their kids that when they do hang out with their child they get all the praise in the world. Bare minimum."