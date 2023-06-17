Model Sasha Palmaa Sues Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics for $120K for Late Payments

Kylie Jenner's colossal cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics has come under legal trouble. Sasha Palma, model and influencer has filed a $120k lawsuit alleging that she was compensated late for her photoshoots while working with the brand. According to TMZ, Palma was hired by Kylie Cosmetics to promote the brand's iconic products via photoshoots. In the legal documents, the influencer-model claimed that she was "first hired for a one-day shoot back in June 2020 at a daily rate of $2,000." However, the beauty brand missed the payment deadline in July. The model further asserted in the legal lawsuit that the brand was "perfectly able to pay her on time but they chose not to," and as a result, they now owe her up to $60,000 in penalty fees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SASHA PALMA (@sashapalmaa)

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Sports a Familiar 'Mark' on Neck Amid Her Rumored Romance With Timothée Chalamet

The model further alleged that the beauty giant committed the same mistake a month later when she was hired for "another one-day photoshoot in August 2020." Palma reportedly did not receive her payment of $2,000 a day for more than 30 days after the payment deadline, which added another $60,000 to the company's penalty fee account.

According to The U.S. Sun, a representative from Kylie Jenner's team revealed that Palma was indeed paid "before the NET 45 days per her invoice for both shoots," adding that they "have documentation" to prove it. An additional source close to Jenner revealed that the model's agent "could have held payment from her," and hence the lawsuit does not fall on Jenner. The source further added that "the same model later asked the company for a letter of recommendation, which Kylie's brand did not do."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SASHA PALMA (@sashapalmaa)

The Jenner insider also revealed that Palma's team "tried to get more work for her with Kylie's company after the 2020 photo shoots, despite her previous complaints of late payment." According to Daily Mail, Palma is represented by DT Model Management, which recently featured an image of her on their Instagram on June 7. Palma also shared a third image on October 2021 showcasing a Kylie cosmetic makeup container to imply that she had done a campaign for them in October as well. She captioned the post, "New campaign for @kyliecosmetics." Palma's representatives have not officially commented on the issue yet.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rick Kern

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Wears Symbolic Cartier Ring on Left Hand Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance Rumors

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old beauty mogul ranked 38th on the America’s Richest Self-Made Women Forbes 2023 list with an estimated net worth of $680 million. The beauty founder first launched her line of lip kits in 2015, using $250,000 from her modeling income. In January 2020, Jenner sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc. for a whopping $600 million, leaving her with approximately $540 million pre-tax, Forbes reported. Kylie Jenner still holds an estimated 44% of Kylie Cosmetics.

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner Slammed As 'Greedy' For Flaunting a Mountain Of Christian Dior Bags in New Post

Kylie Jenner Pens Heartwarming Post For Daughter Stormi As She Graduates from Pre-Kindergarten