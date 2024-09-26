When Kylie Jenner's Fans Speculated About 'Fake Front Teeth' in an Ad: 'This is Embarrassing'

Kylie Jenner, the beauty mogul and reality TV star, found herself at the center of speculation as fans scrutinized her appearance in a promotional video for an iPhone game. The ad, which Jenner filmed from her lavish Los Angeles mansion, showcased her supposed love for the game and offered fans a glimpse into her casual yet glamorous lifestyle.

In the video, the 26-year-old star was seen in her living room, casually dressed in a white t-shirt paired with a brown leather jacket. Holding up her phone, Jenner shared insights into how she engages with the game while giving a brief demonstration. Despite the seemingly straightforward promotional content, fans couldn't help but notice a peculiar detail about Jenner's appearance.

Kylie Jenner in new ad for game app Travel Town. pic.twitter.com/RmXtq8hEj1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 30, 2023

As screenshots from the video circulated on a Reddit forum dedicated to discussions about the Kardashian family, one user raised eyebrows by commenting on the thread, "Real billionaires don’t do mobile game ads!" The post was followed by a clown emoji, suggesting a level of skepticism about Jenner's participation in the promotional activity despite her immense wealth.

kylie jenner is not broke kylie jenner is just greedy and her recent business ventures have not made her the amount of money expected. but phone game ads are quick, easy and extremely profitable — jeremy allen white’s oscar campaign manager (@thenoasletter) December 31, 2023

Comments on the Reddit thread mirrored a mix of confusion, criticism, and curiosity. Some fans shared embarrassment and disbelief, contemplating why a celebrity of Jenner's stature would indulge in mobile game advertisements. As per The Sun, one fan wrote, “This is embarrassing... so desperate for that coin," while another contemplated, "Are we supposed to believe Kylie casually plays this app on her phone in her spare time?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

However, the discussion took an unexpected turn when fans noticed what they perceived as a peculiar detail about Jenner's teeth. One fan commented, "Just those two front teeth and no others. Like why does she look like her mouth is just gums constantly?" Speculation arose, with another fan suggesting, "Higher sales for the yachting consumers? Are those two front teeth just sliding in and out dentures? Like does she even have teeth? So confusing."

I did not expect to see Kylie Jenner promoting a mobile game while watching an ad and I wondered if it was legit and it is lol — Smileyniel (@Hzein_k) December 30, 2023

These rumors about Jenner's teeth are not the first time fans have criticized her appearance. Social media fans commented on her jawline after she shared a non-retouched picture of herself in a gold sequin dress for her family's Christmas Eve party.

One fan slammed her, exclaiming, "I can't get over how angular and masculine her jaw and chin are looking these days. It's the same for Kim [Kardashian]. 2 for 1 chin implants?" Another fan added, "Yeah that jawline looks snatched! I actually think Kylie had a lower face/neck lift about 6 months ago.”

forbes weren’t lying when they said she’s not a billionaire 😭 no one who has that much would be accepting such khia gigs — lesego. 🪩 (@LeeLovesBey) December 30, 2023

As Jenner continues to be a prominent figure in the public eye, fans remain captivated by her every move, dissecting details of her appearance and lifestyle. Whether it's a mobile game ad or a festive family photo, Jenner's actions often fuel discussions and speculations within the ever-watchful realm of social media.

This article was originally published on 1.1.24