Kylie Jenner Shows Older Face With Wrinkles & Eye Bags by Using Face-Aging Filter: “I Don’t Like It”

Kylie Jenner, 25, is always eager to try out the latest social media trends. Recently, she posted a TikTok video using the trendy face-aging filter. However, to her surprise, she wasn't pleased with the outcome. It's unclear what Jenner had anticipated when trying out the app's aging filter, but the results, which displayed her current face on the bottom half of the screen and an AI-generated image of her as an older person with wrinkles, thinning hair, and undereye bags, evidently did not meet her expectations.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Shares Flirty 'Get Dressed With Me' Video Only to Delete It Later

The recent TikTok video seemed to be filmed at Jenner's residence in Los Angeles, where the renowned Kardashian star appeared in a relaxed attire, donning a black tank top and accessorizing with gold necklaces.

In the video, Jenner can be seen shaking her head disapprovingly as she gazes at her digitally aged-up appearance. Expressing her dissatisfaction, she vocalizes her dislike, stating, "I don't like it. I don't like it at all." As she plays with her hair, she eventually reaches a conclusion, firmly saying, "No. No." Interestingly, Jenner had recently shared in an interview that seeing her own features reflected in her children's faces had boosted her confidence in her own natural beauty. However, it seems that embracing her aging process may still be a gradual process for her. “[Motherhood has] made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure,” she told Hommegirls in a cover interview that took place in April.

In the same interview with Hommegirls, she also shared that having lip fillers was “the best thing I’ve ever done.” The mom-of-two elaborated, "I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room, I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Reacts To Timotheé Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Dating Rumors: "Didn’t Get My Permission"

In a previous interview conducted by The Sunday Times Style magazine in 2015, Jenner openly discussed her apprehensions about the aging process during a joint interview with her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, who was 27 years old at the time. "I'm scared of the day I turn 19, I really don't want to grow past 18. You'll be 20 this year — that's crazy. And any second you'll be, like, 21, 22, 23. I've done so much, physically and whatever," Kylie, who was 17 during that time, shared with the publication.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 5, Channels Diva Vibes While Flaunting D&G Rhinestone Dress Worth $2,295

Kylie can, however, breathe easy for now as she has plenty of time before worrying about the effects of aging. She is currently living life to the fullest, thriving in her successful business ventures, and cherishing her role as a loving mother to her two children. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics shares two children with her former partner Travis Scott, a one-year-old son named Aire and a five-year-old daughter named Stormi. Despite rumors of a possible romantic connection with actor Timothée Chalamet, aged 27, neither has confirmed their relationship. Speculation arose earlier this year when they were seen together at Paris Fashion Week, and later, Kylie was reportedly spotted at Timothée's Los Angeles mansion in May, according to Hollywood Life.

More from Inquisitr

Kylie’s BFF Stassie Mourns Her Mom’s Death in Heartbreaking Post as Condolences Pour in From Kardashians

Kylie Jenner’s Son Is Not Called ‘Wolf’ Anymore as She's Officially Changed His Name At 16 Months