Kylie Jenner Reveals the 'Sweet Meaning' of Son Aire Webster's Name: "He's So Special To Me"

No, Kylie Jenner's son is not Wolf. The mom (Kylie) confessed her son is, apparently, a Lion. Aire Webster, who was previously named Wolf Webster by his mom, officially has a new identity. And this name is for real, we suppose. In a fun segment on The Kardashians, Kylie Cosmetics' founder blamed her hormones for this horrible name idea.

Image Source: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

While speaking to her longtime friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou on the Season Three finale of the Hulu show, Jenner confessed Wolf didn't feel right from the start, reported TODAY. She told Stassie that she had finally started the process of changing her son's name from Wolf to Aire Webster.

She said, "I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning." Jenner revealed the legal process has begun to change the name to Aire. "And I like—it's a Hebrew name. It means Lion of God," she disclosed the 'deep' meaning, as per E! News. She further clarified why it was Wolf in the first place if it didn't feel right.

Surprisingly, she blamed her hormones, "Find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child," Jenner advised Stassie. "It was the hormones that took me out. It was like, I'm too emotional. He's so special to me. There's not a name good enough for him," she confessed.

While continuing to talk to her friend, she said in a confessional, "I didn't realize the postpartum would hit me that hard. I never called him Wolf, ever." In March 2023, TODAY obtained documents in which the kid's father, Travis Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, filed for a name change for the son he shares with Kylie.

Judge Valerie Salkin of the Los Angeles County Superior Court approved their request in a legal document dated June 23. The 25-year-old mother regretted the strange name right after she gave birth. Scott and Jenner also have a 5-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

In another confessional, she recalled, "That night, I cried in the shower, and I was like, 'That's not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?" She instantly lamented, "Someone just told me this 24 hours ago, and I just named my son Wolf. Like it wasn't even—it wasn't even on the list."

However, the news was kept private until the legal procedure was completed. And a month before her son's first birthday, she shared a picture with him on her Instagram account and declared his new moniker. "AIRE," she captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

"I want to start living our life. I want to take him to Disneyland. I want to take him out and live life and not worry about what other people think," Jenner said on the family reality TV show. Since then, she has been more open about sharing precious moments with her son on social media.

After several news reports, a source clarified that Jenner and Scott are "not" looking to get back together romantically. The ex-couple is only focused on co-parenting their kids, reported ELLE.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are NOT getting back together https://t.co/g7veyqQfbJ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 26, 2023

