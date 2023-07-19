Kylie Jenner Decides to Give Ex-BFF Friend Jordyn Woods Another Chance After Tristan Thompson Drama

It appears that Kylie Jenner is open to rebuilding her friendship with former best friend Jordyn Woods after their relationship abruptly ended following the highly publicized cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson. The Kardashians star severed ties with her former friend after reports emerged that Jordyn had engaged in a romantic encounter with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend at a party. The situation caused further damage to their friendship when Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan in a significant and shocking interview.

Recent images obtained by The Daily Mail capture the 25-year-old billionaire, Kylie Jenner, and the 25-year-old social media model, Jordyn Woods, enjoying a dinner outing together in Los Angeles. Both former best friends appeared to be in high spirits during their reunion, with Jordyn flashing a wide smile as they headed to the sushi restaurant alongside Kylie.

According to Page Six, the two friends dressed up for a surprise girls' night out and seemed to be in high spirits. Both Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods dressed elegantly for this special occasion. The beauty mogul chose a sophisticated ensemble, pairing black trousers with a one-shoulder, fitted black and white top that tastefully revealed a glimpse of her toned midriff. Her long hair was parted in the middle and flowed effortlessly down her shoulders in natural waves. Adding a touch of glamour, Kylie adorned herself with flashy silver earrings and sported black shades, enhancing the stylish monochromatic look.

On the other hand, Jordyn Woods opted for a vibrant and eye-catching outfit, injecting a pop of color into the reunion. She wore a long, form-fitting dress featuring captivating shades of orange and purple. Around her neck, she donned a gold choker and a dark purple purse gracefully hung over her left arm. With her hair styled in a sleek updo, Jordyn revealed a pair of gold, dangly earrings, providing a final flourish to her ensemble. Their once unbreakable bond was shattered amidst a shocking cheating scandal that unfolded on reality TV and social media platforms.

In 2012, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods initially met through a mutual friend, Jaden Smith, and quickly forged a deep connection. Their bond grew so strong that they became practically inseparable, sharing not only a living space but also collaborating on numerous projects. Their friendship was showcased in the reality series "Life With Kylie," and they even joined forces to launch the Kylie x Jordyn collection for Kylie Cosmetics in September 2018. Furthermore, Jordyn notably attended the wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, a grand affair held in Italy, back in 2014.

Unfortunately, their once-close relationship came to an abrupt end when Jordyn Woods confessed to having kissed Tristan Thompson at a party in February 2019. It is important to note that Thompson, at the time, was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner's older sister. In 2019, the revelation of Jordyn's involvement with Tristan, Khloe Kardashian's then-partner, sent shockwaves through the media.

Woods later confessed to sharing a kiss with Tristan during a highly publicized interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. As a consequence of this infidelity, Jordyn fell out of favor with the Kardashian family, causing a significant strain in their relationship. “It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out, I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves," Woods said.

