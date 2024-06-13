When Kylie Jenner Introduced Timothée Chalamet to Her Kids as 'Mommy's Friend'

In a surprising turn of events, Kylie Jenner reportedly introduced Timothée Chalamet to her two children, Stormi and Aire Webster, as "mommy's friend." The Dune actor, 28, has met the kids in "group situations," according to sources, emphasizing that it hasn't been an intimate setting with just Jenner, Chalamet, and the children present.

An insider revealed to US Weekly that Jenner is cautious about revealing too much to her young kids, given that she shares them with her ex, rapper Travis Scott, whom she parted ways with last year. The ex-couple allegedly maintains a focus on co-parenting, with discussions limited to the well-being of the children and no mention of Jenner's romantic life.

Scott, however, seemingly took a subtle jab at Jenner's new romance when she and Chalamet first started dating in early 2023. The source disclosed that Scott made a passing comment expressing doubt about the relationship's longevity. Nevertheless, he has not revisited the topic since and remains focused on co-parenting.

The Golden Globes provided the public with a glimpse of Jenner and Chalamet's affectionate display after months of keeping their relationship low-key. Despite their sweet moments, a viral clip emerged featuring Chalamet's former co-star Selena Gomez, seemingly gossiping about him and Jenner to Taylor Swift. Gomez later denied such allegations, and Chalamet downplayed the incident.

According to an exclusive source from The U.S. Sun, there are concerns that Chalamet might end the relationship if the ongoing gossip begins to overshadow his career. The insider emphasized Chalamet's determination not to let his newfound attention affect his professional trajectory. If he feels that the relationship is hindering his career, he may choose to exit.

The insider with close ties to Chalamet's business affairs stated, “Timmy is the most ambitious young actor of his generation, and he's managed to absolutely crush his most significant competition with pure box office and smart movie choices."

However, the potential distraction from dating Jenner remains a concern, and she needs to be aware of that dynamic. The rumors that first emerged in April now appear to be grounded in reality, with the couple making public appearances and attending events together, including the Golden Globes.

Chalamet has indeed met Jenner's children, but always in a group setting with other family members or friends present. Jenner seems cautious about involving her kids in the relationship dynamics. This led her to introduce Chalamet to them as "one of Mommy’s friends," underlining her desire to keep things low-key and gradual.

As the rumors and speculations swirl around this unexpected couple, it seems like the public is not the only one offering opinions. Following the Golden Globes, where a supposed altercation with Gomez stirred controversy, it appears that the internet is abuzz with commentary about their relationship from various quarters, except, perhaps, from Scott, who reportedly maintains a nonchalant stance, focusing on his own dating life.

