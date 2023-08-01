Kylie Jenner Addresses Dating Rumors With 'Oldest' BFF Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou: "Wish We Were"

"Single" Kylie Jenner would date her BFF, Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou, any day, but it's not what the rumors have been suggesting. During the finale of season 3 of The Kardashians on Thursday, July 27, 2023, the 25-year-old beauty entrepreneur addressed the alleged relationship with her 'bestie,' Stassie.

The longtime pals often share adorable moments together, sometimes packed with PDA. So fans began to wonder if something was cooking between the two, reported E! News. After much speculation, the duo cleared the confusion once and for all.

"The whole internet thinks Stass and I are dating now," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said to Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick on a hike during the show's final season. "I always make out with Stass; I don't know why this is a new thing," she added, per Hollywood Life. Scott said he "thought that's just what you guys do."

The 27-year-old Kendall Jenner interrupted, "A lot of best girlfriends do that," to which Scott added, "Totally." Kendall continued, "They just make a story out of everything." Later in the show, the two besties hung out and discussed the rumors.

"Isn't it so funny that everyone thinks that we're dating these days?" Jenner questioned the social media influencer Karanikolaou. She admitted, "When we get a little alcohol in our system, we just like to kiss each other and stuff," per PEOPLE. The 26-year-old influencer found it strange how people reached that conclusion.

Apparently, Jenner shared a snapshot of her locking lips with Karanikolaou on Valentine's Day in February and referred to her as her "forever Valentine." While Stassie found it "weird," Jenner got real about the comments she gets: "All my comments is, 'We know you guys are having sex.'"

Jenner joked, "I wish we were. It would have just been way easier if I was sexually attracted to you." And then she laughed off the idea. In a confessional, Jenner reflected upon her friendship with Stassie. "Anastasia and I have been friends since we were probably 12 or 13," she revealed.

"She's definitely my oldest friend. We grew up together; we've been through so much together. She's like a sister," added the Hulu star. As per the makeup mogul, the duo has been inseparable for far as she could remember.

In a July 2020 Instagram post, Jenner wrote, "Fun fact: we've been twinning since we were in middle school. We used to never leave the house unless we had a matching outfit on." And she promised, "So get ready for a lifetime of more twin pics."

Somewhere at the end of the show, Jenner also expressed her guilt to her friend about getting plastic surgeries done, including breast implants. She is a mother of two- 5-year-old Stormi Webster and 17-month-old son Aire Webster.

She was 20 years old when her daughter was born, and she got breast implants at age 19 and was still "healing" when she had her firstborn. She detailed her remorse to BFF Stassie, "I had beautiful breasts, like natural t---, just gorgeous, like the perfect size, perfect everything, and I just wished, obviously, I never got them done, to begin with."

