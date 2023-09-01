Kylie Jenner Keeps Up With Sister Kendall Jenner, Models Topless in Denim Jacket and Body Paint

In a sister's act, Kylie Jenner kept up with Kendall Jenner and struck a "racy" pose for an ad campaign. The Kylie Cosmetics founder put up a risque display in a destroyed denim jacket and matching low-rise pants for a sultry Acne Studios ad campaign. Her model sister already raised the temperatures for Calvin and Klein.

The 26-year-old Kylie who is "officially" single, but reported to be "unofficially" dating actor Timothee Chalamet, went braless and flashed her midriff in an open jacket. Her body was all oiled up and was covered in what seemed like mud or dirt, but apparently, it was a body paint that symbolized the denim washes, per Page Six.

The fashion mogul stripped for the brand, which announced the mother-of-two as their brand ambassador on Instagram with the caption, "@KylieJenner is the new face of #AcneStudios. Adorned with body paint reflecting this season's denim washes – an evolution of the fabric at the heart of Acne Studios."

In terms of additional accessories, she carried a matching bag and wore grey pointy-toed heels for the campaign. To compliment her look, she sported unkempt wet hair with smudged makeup while striking some sizzling poses for the brand's 2023 Fall-Winter denim collection, per Daily Mail. In one of their other looks, Kylie donned a black bandeau top.

The beauty mogul's jaw-dropping look flashed her perfectly framed body; she covered the bottom half of it with what seemed like a black denim skirt. In another more racy snap, the entrepreneur had nothing to hide. This time, she opted for no layers except super baggy low-rise jeans painted in dirt and grime, per In Style. She put her hand on her chest while she glanced from one side to the camera.

Other snapshots showcased Kylie and her 'twin' locked in an embrace, and in the second trippy photograph, The Kardashian alum holding on to her clone's legs while standing with her twin lying on the ground. There was a lot of "dirt and denim" involved, but the self-made billionaire proved she's a 'supermodel' material and no less than her sister Kendall.

The press release read, "The campaign sees Kylie transformed, stripped back, and undone wearing oversized silhouettes and distressed and dirty washes from Acne Studios' Fall/Winter 2023 denim collection." Kylie also spoke fondly of the brand and shared her experience working with Jacobs.

"I love the organic relationship I've built with Acne Studios. I am a fan of the brand and have worn their product over the past few years," said Kylie. "This campaign is one of my favorites. I loved working with Carlijn, and I love the simplicity of the images; they have strength in their directness."

The Jenner sibling, Kendall, also modeled for Calvin and Klein, posing sans any layers, showcasing their fall collection in several sexy looks, according to the brand's Instagram, per Page Six. "Pleasure and Play" was the brand's new campaign, and the 27-year-old posed for the spicy photoshoot.

