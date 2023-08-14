Kylie Jenner Manifests ‘Luck’ While Celebrating Her 26th Birthday With a Solo Vacation in Hawaii

Kylie Jenner manifested 'good luck' and practiced 'gratitude' for her 26th birthday, the billionaire beauty mogul spent her special day enjoying a solo vacation on an exotic beach in Hawaii. The Hulu star shared a carousel of racy pictures from her luxurious birthday vacation on Instagram, Kylie can be seen admiring the calmness of the ocean in a black string bikini. She captioned the down-to-earth birthday celebration images - “26", she also shared a rare sighting of a sea turtle which is known to symbolize longevity and protection. Kylie also flaunted her gemstone rings in the backdrop of crystal clear blue waters, the reality star can also be seen in a reflective and pensive mood while watching the setting sun on the beach in one of the artistically shot pictures.

How Kylie Jenner is celebrating her 26th birthday pic.twitter.com/BuLqBJDzur — Daily Source (@DailySourceX) August 11, 2023

As per ET Online, her comments section was flooded with wishes from friends and family, her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, wrote - "Happy birthday my wifey i love you sm." Singer Chloe Bailey wished -"Happy birthday, beautiful," while Justine Skye affectionately wrote -"Happy Birthday Ky." Mom Kris Jenner posted a lengthy note in honor of her favorite daughter on her Instagram - "You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!" the 67-year-old wrote. "Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood… you are one of my life's biggest blessings and I am so proud of the woman you have grown into. You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity, and compassion," she continued.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

"You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you… You are so sweet, kind to everyone, generous, funny, loving, smart, creative, decisive, and always full of surprises." Kris further wrote - "Your design skills are second to none and I love your fashion skills and the aesthetic you create. I can’t wait to see what you do next!! I love you, my baby girl more than you will ever know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy!" song: Mon Cherie Amour by Stevie Wonder. Kylie replied to the post - "Love you, mommy," with a teary-eyed emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

The KUWTK alum also shared another set of gorgeous images thanking her well-wishers, she captioned the post - "Thank you for the birthday wishes forever grateful." She can be seen wearing a backless figure-hugging dress with a halter neck design. The birthday girl seems onboard a luxurious yacht while posing solo for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kylie jenner (@kyliejsisy)

Her sister, Kendall wished by sharing a sweet throwback picture on her Instagram story with the caption - "Happy birthday my tiny baby sister." Half-sister Khloe called her the 'salt of the Earth' and said that "I love and respect so much about you!" She also added - "I know you don't need me to tell you this but, Never stop being exactly who you are. You are love, peace, patience, grace, understanding, I can go on and on." Elder half-sister Kim shared - "You never ever wavered and that's just like you today! The most beautiful eyes and sweetest freckles and I can hear baby Kylie's voice still!"

