Kylie Jenner Is Being a ‘Nightmare for Contractors’ as She Builds Her Huge Hidden Hills Mega Mansion

It seems The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is a difficult boss and client to work with!

The most extravagant mega-mansion Hidden Hills has ever seen is being built by Kylie Jenner, but the process is proving to be extremely difficult for all parties involved. A source exclusively tells In Touch, “It’s common for homeowners to change their minds about things during construction, but Kylie does it constantly.”

“She’s been a nightmare for contractors. She asks for features that will cause expensive delays or probably never get past inspection, like the new indoor go-kart track she decided she wants to be installed for her kids.” The 26-year-old skincare magnate also desired a larger pool, but the builders informed her that her property could not support it. That's a response Jenner does not appreciate. “She told them to figure out a way to make it work.”

About two years after building on the enormous project started, Kylie Jenner's mega-mansion is starting to take shape, TMZ reported last month. It now has a roof and a proper layout. At last, the entire building is seen on Kylie's five acres of land; it sits above and appears to have a sizable garage attached to the side.

Kylie Jenner May End Up Living On a Mountaintop: The property Kylie Jenner inspected last week is perfectly suited not just for privacy, but for Howard Hughes-type privacy. We've obtained areal pics of the Hidden Hills site where Kylie's eyeing the mega-mansion that's being… pic.twitter.com/8jHnjBHEb5 — - (@COUPSLEADER) February 1, 2018

After purchasing the property for $15 million in 2020, Kylie started construction on it in early 2021. It is expected to contain 15 bedrooms in all, a sports court, an underground garage, and an infinity pool when everything is said and done. Her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe, and neighbor Will Smith are all very close by in the area.

Kylie's sister Kim recently shared in an interview how appreciative she is of having her popular family so close by. “I try to have my kids be as normal as possible and live in a neighborhood where they can ride bikes to their cousins’ houses,” she said to GQ, noting that their Hidden Hills mansion includes security details like a gated entrance and guards. “I understand that it is not a normal life. We’re never going to have a normal family life, no matter what. As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can.”

After her split from the rapper Travis Scott in 2022, Jenner talked candidly about raising her two children, one-year-old son Aire and five-year-old daughter Stormi. “It’s going … I think we’re doing the best job that we can do,” she told WSJ. The reality TV actress said to the magazine that parenting is helping her discover more about who she is. “My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty,” she said. “I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is.”

