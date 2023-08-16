Kylie Jenner's Confidence Gets a Huge Boost When She Sees That Her Kids Share Her Features

Kylie Jenner, the 26-year-old businesswoman and television personality well-known for her influence in the beauty industry, is making news for her candid reflections about how becoming a mother has given her a sense of newfound confidence and self-love.

Jenner discussed how the birth of her two children, 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire, completely transformed her concept of beauty and self-worth in an exclusive interview with HommeGirls magazine.

Also Read: BFFs Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou Twin in Stylish Outfits, Here's Someof Their Cool Looks

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

"[Motherhood has] made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure," she told Hommegirls.

Jenner denied that her confidence problems were caused by insecurity, and instead tended to be related to cosmetic enhancements. Contrary to popular assumption, she added, she has always been a confident person, even in her early years in the spotlight.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Receives Critisim For Stealing Mom Kris Jenner’s Spotlight In Awkward Video

Jenner shared, "I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone."

She did, however, also acknowledge that she struggled with a lip insecurity that ultimately led her to get lip filler treatment at the age of 17. Jenner defended her decision and said she was happy with the outcome, saying, "I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Slays in Smoldering Black Dress as She Celebrates 26th Birthday on Yacht

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Jenner stressed that her current attitude revolves around embracing natural beauty in a statement about her changing viewpoint on beauty and her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics. She uses a "less is more" makeup approach to her makeup routine, accentuating her freckles and bushy brows. "I think less is more. I’ve really gotten down my full look, it’s still the same look but way less. I’m just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles, and my bushy brows."

This change in focus is consistent with the advice she gives her daughter, Stormi, which is to embrace her natural perfection and have self-assurance. She revealed that her advice to Stormi in terms of beauty will center on pointing out that Stormi is already beautiful just the way she is. "That she’s perfect the way that she is. Be confident; always be confident in yourself." Jenner's journey serves as a reminder that building self-love is a continuous process that is influenced by personal development and shifting viewpoints.

References:

https://www.hommegirls.com/blogs/volume-9/kontrol

More from Inquisitr

Fans Spot an Inaccurate Detail on the Latest Bratz Doll of Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Shares Goofy Post Using a Funny Filter And Amuses Her Followers