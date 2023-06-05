Kylie Jenner Gets Backlash for Flaunting Her Wealth with Instagram Photo From Her Private Jet

Kylie Jenner, the multi-millionaire reality star and makeup mogul, has once again found herself at the center of controversy for flaunting her massive wealth in Instagram photos. The recent post featured pictures of Jenner aboard her lavish private jet and in Paris, France. While many of her followers praised her beauty and enviable lifestyle, some criticized her for excessive displays of wealth.

The images that Jenner shared showed not only her luxurious private jet, which reportedly cost a staggering $72 million, as per Daily Mail, but also her time spent in the city of Paris. Despite getting over three million likes from her massive following of 392 million, the comments section of her post quickly became a battleground of contrasting opinions.

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

One person sarcastically commented, "Wow. Look how rich you are. Thanks for reminding us." Another questioned, "Do you think she ever wears something more than once?" A third person responded, "Sometimes I wish I was one of her maids cuz I think she gives most of her clothes to them." A fourth person said, "I hate being poor..." while another commented, "And we know you're rich. Post something we haven’t seen and that’s meaningful. Damn. boring."

Additionally, some believe that Kylie Jenner's constant display of material possessions can be seen as a lack of humility and compassion for those less fortunate. Supporters of Jenner counter these arguments by emphasizing her right to express herself freely on her social media platform. They said, "Your complaining is boring. Get off her page and go look at something meaningful."

Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner

This is not the first time Jenner has faced backlash for sharing images that highlight her wealth. In the past, her posts from inside the limousine along with her friend Stassie Karanikolaou on their way to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party had also attracted criticism.

One person said, "Being spoiled and rich sounds great, right." Another wrote, "This is beyond embarrassing... we know you are loaded, but a bit of humility doesn't hurt." One person criticized the cosmetic mogul, "But of course, you and your vacuous family wouldn't know the meaning of the word."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Kylie Jenner recently sparked rumors among fans with an Instagram Story featuring herself aboard her private jet. According to reports from The U.S. Sun, speculations arose that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was en route to Budapest to offer support to her rumored partner, Timothée Chalamet. Chalamet was reportedly in the capital city for the production of Dune 2. The pair have been linked romantically since April when Jenner's Range Rover was spotted leaving Chalamet's residence. As fans eagerly await further confirmation, the possible reason for Jenner's jet-setting adventure added fuel to the speculation surrounding their relationship.