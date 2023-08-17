Kylie Jenner Files Trademark for Her 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Brand ‘Stormi World'

Make way for 'The Storm(i).' Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is planning early for her 5-year-old daughter's career as a businesswoman. The Kylie Cosmetics owner has filed several trademarks in her daughter's name, including the little girl's booming business, Stormi World. The young businesswoman is investing in her firstborn's bright future now.

The 26-year-old has renewed eleven trademarks for Stormi World, including three specific logos, per The US Sun. The 5-year-old's first version of the logo is a fun font mimicking a hand-scribbled doodle, possibly made by Stormi herself. The reality star trademarked that design for exclusivity.

The description of the design read, "Consists of the stylized text 'STORMI' over the stylized text 'WORLD,' with a spiral in the place of the 'O' in 'WORLD." The second version of the logo kept the font intact, but the brand's name had been placed next to an illustration of a sun ray over a cloud with a lightning bolt.

The third version is a variation of the second logo. In it, the text had been put inside the clouds while raindrops fell on the right-hand side of the cloud. In total, eleven trademarks have been filed under the brand Stormi World, but the numerous designs served as updates to keep the application active. The first-ever trademark for the design was filed in 2019 by Kylie.

That's not all. On August 24, 2022, The Kardashians star filed three more brand-new designs for a trademark under Stormi World. Although, the brand has been lying dormant since February 2019. The first of them was for the purpose of "advertising and endorsement services" promoting the goods and services of others.

The trademark was also meant for "retail store services," including gifts; general consumer merchandise; apparel; apparel accessories; toys; sporting goods; beauty products; cosmetics; skincare, and fragrances. The second trademark was related to all things toys and kid's figures.

It detailed: Toy figures; doll accessories; dolls; drawing toys; infant toys; mechanical action toys; electronic action toys; play sets for action figures and soft sculpture toys. The extensive list included bath toys; puzzles; party games; toy jewelry; bats for games; puppets; hand-held units for playing electronic games; toy food; toy cookware.

The third one was exclusive to apparel and included: coats; dresses; footwear; headwear; jackets; jumpers; loungewear; rompers; scarves; swimwear; cloth bibs; gloves; sleepwear; undergarments; socks; hosiery; one-piece garment for infants and toddlers and costumes for use in children's dress up play. The recent ones Kylie updated in 2023 described products and services similar to these ones.

The possibilities of Stormi's future business endeavors are bright since the Hulu star ensured her daughter had a trademark even before she turned one. The trademarks are right in place, but fans have yet to see a product or service produced under the brand Stormi World.

As the mom-of-two is planning way before her daughter grows her multi-million dollar empire, son Aire has no trademarks in his name yet. Other than paving the way for her daughter, Kylie is busy with her own $750 million business empire. In May, she filed thirty more trademarks under the names Kylie Hair, Kylie Hair by Kylie Jenner, Kylie Baby, Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner, Kylie, and Kylie Jenner. The mommy-daughter duo is surely a threat to watch out for their competitors in the market.

