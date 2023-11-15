Kylie Jenner Fans Slam Her Beautification Choices, Feel She Is Looking 'Older' With Her Fillers

Kylie Jenner had continuously denied undergoing cosmetic surgery for a long time but in 2019 the beauty billionaire finally admitted to using fillers to enhance her charm. Speaking to Paper Magazine, Kylie said: “People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can do. It's fillers. I'm not denying that,” she explained. Meanwhile, fans are convinced that the KUWTK alum is looking "old" even though she is just in her mid-20s, they expressed concern about her prematurely aging appearance.

As per The UK Mirror, they debated online about her recent appearance at a Hollywood party, “The fillers make her look like she’s in her 40s when she’s only 26,” one fan wrote. “I think if she dissolves her cheek fillers she might look better.” However, a second fan mentioned that after having her fillers taken out, her skin will sag and require a "whole facelift."

Also Read: Kylie Jenner’s New Video Fuels Speculation of Secret Split With Timothée Chalamet: “He’s Over Me”

“I keep forgetting she's in her 20s. Those face fillers are not doing her good at all,” a third concerned fan said. “She’s so gorgeous but I think she should take out those fillers. She's beautiful tho, but it is kinda of sad. She was trying to achieve a mature look as a teenager and that’s what got her here. But as long as she’s happy, cuz again she is very pretty,” a fourth fan wrote. “It’s her cheek filler idk it makes her face look older but she doesn’t look 40 either,” a fifth one commented, as a sixth fan expressed that Kylie’s face should act as a warning to adolescent girls who are considering fillers. “And that goes for all you girlies who are thinking about getting fillers as a ‘preventative.’ We’ve completely lost the plot for what fillers are meant for,” they added.

Fans were referring to the moment Kylie was spotted enjoying her alleged boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet at an afterparty in New York. As per People, the legendary SNL show's fourth edition of its 49th season was hosted by the Dune star, who also served as the musical guest for the indie trio Boy Genius. The Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen arriving for the post-show celebration wearing a stylish off-the-shoulder blouse, form-fitting black slacks, and black shoes. She accessorized her ensemble with sunglasses and a tiny black purse.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Faces Plagiarism Claims Of Copying Kanye West's Design In Her New Khy Puffer Line

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

The Kardashians star had said in her 2019 interview that she was getting more carefree with her beauty regimen and that she felt more secure ever after she had her daughter Stormi. “It's made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me,” she shared. “I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”

Also Read: Kylie Jenner’s New Fashion Line Khy Hit $1M in Sales Within 1 Hour of Dropping: “Very Personal to Me”

More from Inquisitr

8 Most Expensive and Luxurious Celebrity Homes That are Too Pretty To Be Real

Penelope Disick’s Sassy Reaction to Kylie Jenner’s Greeting Leaves Fans in Stitches