Kylie Jenner Regrets Undergoing Cosmetic Surgeries At 19, Including Her Breast Augmentation

Kylie Jenner recently disclosed that she underwent breast augmentation surgery at a very young age.

During the finale of The Kardashians on Thursday, the 25-year-old mogul of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner, showcased a more vulnerable side as she voiced regret over her past surgeries. While having a discussion with her close friend Stassie Karanikolaou, Jenner candidly opened up regarding her history of cosmetic procedures. Jenner, who became a mother at the age of 20 to her daughter Stormi, now 5, recently proclaimed that she had undergone breast augmentation before her pregnancy. Talking to Karanikolaou, she shared the sentiments of remorse she now bears concerning the surgery.

“I got my breasts done before Stormi — within six months of having Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20, They were still healing [when I got pregnant]. I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect everything. So I just wish, obviously, that I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend to anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children," Kylie admitted.

As the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner shared that her perspective on her own appearance shifted after becoming a mother. She openly admitted that she would feel "heartbroken" if her daughter, Stormi, ever expressed a desire to undergo cosmetic surgery similar to her own experiences. “I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all over again. I wouldn’t touch anything," Kylie said.

During last week's episode, viewers witnessed Jenner clearing up the "misconception" that she had altered her face through surgical procedures while having a conversation with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. In her confessional interview, she stated: “We all have our little things, it’s normal to be insecure sometimes, but I always remember being the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself, I still love myself. One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I’ve only got fillers. I don’t want that to be a part of my story. I will always want everyone to just love themselves.”

In the same episode of The Kardashians, Kylie attributed her initial insecurities about her appearance to her sisters, blaming them for making her feel self-conscious. The scene showed her applying makeup to the Lemme founder while engaging in a conversation with her sisters about their individual struggles. Khloe also acknowledged that her body insecurities were influenced by "society" and mentioned that her mother, Kris Jenner, had made comments about her nose that added to her concerns.

