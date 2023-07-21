Kylie Jenner Denies Claims of Cosmetic Surgery & Being Insecure as a Child: ‘I Always Loved Myself’

Kylie Jenner is renowned for being a successful entrepreneur under the age of 25. Since her debut with her family's show The Kardashians, she's risen in her respective field through the years. Since starting her own cosmetic line - 'Kylie Cosmetics', this mother of two has achieved great heights. However, while a proud owner of several successful empires, Kylie is often in the spotlight for her 'numerous' cosmetic surgeries as per Page Six.

Fans have claimed that the reason she resorted to such a decision was because of her 'insecurities' as a child'. In the new episode of The Kardashians, Kylie lays all rumors to rest and reveals that not only has she never gotten Botox or other forms of cosmetic enhancements, but she loves herself just as she is. As People mentioned, she only admits to getting 'fillers'. In the new episode, the three Kardashian-Jenner sisters were in a makeup session. The three were in the middle of talking about the different pressures they each face by society to be 'perfect'. And how they struggle with it.

Kylie emphasized how normal it is to feel insecure at times even with confidence. She recalled the many times she's been affected by people's assumptions and remarks about Kylie's confidence. The entrepreneur took a moment to ponder over memories from her childhood. "I always remember being the most confident kid in the room" claims Kylie. She remembered practicing self-love to boost her confidence and notes practicing it to this day. "I always loved myself. I still love myself!" declared Kylie.

The beauty influencer then proceeded to address a major misconception she regularly faces. "One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face". Just as she spoke about the claim, she immediately denied assumptions of undergoing cosmetic surgery for her entire face. "I've only gotten fillers" claimed Kylie.

She addressed another popular claim and recalled how her pictures on social media would often undergo a process of editing. She credited this factoid to her family and said that it was because of their "Influence" and doesn't support the process of altering an unfiltered picture. She believes that instead of constantly editing pictures, her family should encourage others to love themselves just the way they are - their beautiful authentic selves.

Kylie recently uploaded a photo dump from her camera roll earlier this week. The reality star took to Instagram and shared a carousel of pictures. In the series of unfiltered pictures, Kylie slayed every single look. Whether she posed in front of a mirror in a green couture dress or was simply blissful in a sunkissed moment, the beauty mogul flaunted her classic pout followed by a heartwarming smile. "Posting these now before they get lost in my camera roll", read the caption of Kylie's post.

