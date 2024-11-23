When Netizens Called Out Kylie Jenner Over ‘Highly Edited’ Pictures of Her Stomach: "She Looks So..."

The Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner, is known for her exquisite fashion sense. Her understanding of style defies the boundaries of trends each year. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has donned some pretty impressive looks over time, some of which remain iconic to date. Along with the rest of her famous family, she has switched to a healthier lifestyle involving serious gym time and a strict diet. Nevertheless, Jenner chooses to and often gets greatly criticized for editing her pictures.

Kylie Jenner attends the Business of Fashion BoF 500 Class of 2024 during Paris Fashion Week at Shangri-La Hotel Paris on September 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Victor Boyko)

In January, Jenner shared some 'highly edited' pictures, which received quite a mixed reaction from fans. Jenner took to Instagram to share some gorgeous pictures of herself in what appeared to be a bathroom. She looked ravishing! The mother of two donned a two-piece black ensemble that complemented her physique well. Her top was styled in an off-shoulder manner, with long sleeves that followed. The unique skirt, at first glance, looked like a skort, but on closer inspection, it was a dextrously crafted piece.

kendall jenner and kylie jenner

some things never change pic.twitter.com/Kv3Wg3J2e5 — ✷ (@elordior) January 13, 2024

Jenner stood in front of the mirror of her luxurious bathroom, which boasted a [possibly customized] glimmery gold bathtub. She struck an almost serious pose while flaunting her outfit of the day. She shared a carousel of other snaps from her time in the outfit, including another mirror selfie which offered a closer look at her apparel. She carried a leather handbag and high heels. Her blue iPhone was in prominent view as she perfectly angled the camera for a great shot of herself. Jenner captioned the post, “Was a cute day.” Many die-hard fans took to the comment section to gush about the entire aesthetic and fawn over Jenner.

Kylie via Instagram Stories 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Zuv4ZsxuUf — Kylie Jenner Source (@kyliajennur) January 12, 2024

A person said, “It’s like you turned back time and looking better than ever.” Another added, “So gorgeous Ky!!” A third remarked, “Goddess.” Likewise, many were floored by the elegant look. However, some eagle-eyed critics took notice of a few details concerning Jenner’s physical appearance and took to a Reddit forum dedicated to all things Kardashian to call her out.

While one fan was glad Jenner uploaded the photo, stating, "I feel like not too long ago she wouldn’t have posted that second pic, but I like it," someone else took specific notice of her stomach and claimed it appeared 'funky and edited.' Another user made a direct reference to Jenner’s look at award shows the same year and alleged she looked nothing like in those pictures. “We literally all saw Kylie at the GGs [Golden Globes] and she does not look like this,” they penned. A different user added, "She is sooooooo thin...," suggesting the picture may have been edited to look flattering. Any possible tweaking by Jenner can be attributed to her insecurities being in the public eye, which she has admitted on many occasions.

