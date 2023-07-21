Kylie Jenner Clears All “Misconceptions” Regarding Her Plastic Surgery: “I’ve Only Gotten Fillers”

Kylie Jenner has responded to the "misconceptions" surrounding her alleged plastic surgery to alter her facial appearance. In the recent episode of The Kardashians, which aired on 20 July, Jenner engaged in an open conversation with her older sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, about the prevailing beauty standards in society. During the discussion, the 25-year-old revealed that she has observed women and young girls editing their photos on social media and admitted that she used to do the same.

“I just feel like we have a huge influence and like, what are we doing with our…power? I think I just see so many young girls on the internet like fully editing, like editing, and I went through that stage too. And I feel like I’m in a better place." However, Jenner acknowledged that even though she may have her own feelings about herself, "I went through that stage too and I feel like I'm in a better place, but other people can still instill insecurities in you."

As an example, Kylie recalled that she had never felt insecure about her ears until her family started teasing her by referring to her as "Dopey" from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. While Khloe clarified that the family meant it affectionately, considering Kylie's ears as cute, the 25-year-old admitted that she didn't perceive it that way. "I received it as everyone's making fun of my ears, That f--ked me up. I never thought about my ears, and then for like five years, I never wore an updo," Kylie said. Jenner revealed that after becoming a mother, she had a significant realization about her own insecurities. She expressed how much she now "loves" the appearance of her ears, especially when she looks at her daughter. This newfound perspective led her to confidently opt for updo hairstyles at every red-carpet event.

As she continued to share openly about her childhood insecurities, Kylie also highlighted her most significant strength: her confidence. “We all have our little things, so it’s normal to be insecure sometimes, But I always just remember being the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself. I still love myself,” she said during a confessional. As the founder of Kylie Swim, she asserted that due to the perception of her being "insecure" during her childhood, a "misconception" arose that she had undergone plastic surgery on her face.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers." She further expressed her disapproval of the unfounded narrative surrounding her supposed plastic surgery on her face, stating firmly, “I don’t want that to be a part of my story. I will always want everyone to just love themselves.”

Khloe joined in the conversation, reminiscing about how she possessed the "utmost confidence" during her younger years. However, as per the Good American founder, that self-assurance was eroded by societal pressures, which introduced various "insecurities" into her life. “I’ve been torn apart…the minute that I’ve gone on TV, I didn’t look like my sisters, so therefore, I wasn’t good enough. And then when I started changing my look, get better makeup, you do fillers…And they’re still constantly bullying you," she said during a confessional.

