Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Still Together, Fans Spot Vital Clue at Kardashian Easter Dinner

Love between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet is still blossoming despite rumors of a possible break-up. Vigilant fans of the couple claimed to have spotted a clue that proves the lovebirds are still going strong. Although none of them accepted their relationship openly, their multiple public appearances packed with PDA confirmed the news.

Recently, the Kardashians celebrated Easter weekend together. And Kim Kardashian posted an inside view of the colorful Easter-themed table set up with the personalized name tags of all the family members. In the video clip, the SKIMS mogul zoomed into Kylie's name and immediately zoomed out.

Fans on social media were convinced the 43-year-old purposely blurred out the second name tag which they suspected belonged to Chalamet. A Reddit thread discussed, "His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see "Ti" in his name. Thanks, Kim!" Excited users joined the bandwagon.

One fan, u/imfreelolz, suggested, "Kim should've filmed the other side. Blurring out his name made it obvious that it's him." A second user, u/whenitskarma, added, "And people were like 'he's busy working, he's working' they haven't filmed in a while. He's clearly spending time with his girlfriend."

A third fan, u/Temporary-Panda-6780, theorized, "Her family does this any time Timothee is around them they don't put him on their social media accounts." A fourth, u/droppedtheapple, laughed at the obvious, "Blurring out Timothee is so funny, I can't." u/Lindyfingaya gushed, "They gave Timothee his favorite color, awww!"

u/Outrageous_Deer72 predicted, "They are gonna be engaged by the end of this year wait and watch." u/CulturalAsk9919 compared Kylie to Chalamet's ex-flame Lily-Rose Depp, "This the relationship I see Timothée really downbad for Kylie. He put more effort for her than he was to Lily-Rose Depp- Him bringing Kylie to Golden Globe. But ignored Lily at the king red carpet. We can tell who he truly loves."

The sources echo the same sentiment about them because the cupid has struck hard. Apparently, the couple have not made media appearances together lately and this sparked rumors of a split. Refuting a false tabloid report in August 2023, reliable sources like ET and TMZ claimed the romance is still ongoing.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other when they can. Kylie's busy with work and traveling a lot, but they make time for each other when it works and both like each other," continued the source. "They're keeping things low-key and chill for now, but get along great and have fun together."

On August 28, another source confirmed to US Weekly, "Kylie and Timothée haven't been spending that much time together but they're still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don't hang out that often." However, the source noted that things between them are still casual and "they're not in a committed relationship."

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8vi — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 5, 2023

After months of speculation, the couple made their first public debut at Beyonce's concert in September 2024.