Romanticizing the countryside has become the newest trend on TikTok. As per Vogue, Cottagecore is a developing style that embraces rural domesticity and has over 71 million views on TikTok and 141,000 shares on Instagram. The new fashion smart is to dress up as old-fashioned country folks and take pictures while carrying a picnic basket against a backdrop of lush countryside.

As per Vogue,Kylie Jenner has nailed the whimsical trend with her latest cottage-core photoshoot in Italy. The beauty mogul lounged on a blanket in a green meadow wearing an impeccable vintage Yohji Yamamoto dress with a lovely lace-up corset and a flowing, sheer skirt that flowed around her.

Linda! Kylie Jenner via Instagram: “🧺” pic.twitter.com/TATIlvallP — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) August 23, 2023

Jenner's skin glowed in the golden hour as she let her hair down for the romantic picnic that seemed staged as a date for two. As per People, the carousel of images also showcased decadent food including a bottle of Dom Perignon champagne, wine, and platters of fresh fruit with pastries and croissants.

The Hulu star captioned the dreamy post on Instagram with a single picnic basket emoji. Fans wondered if her current beau Timothee Chalamet had clicked the incredibly au-natural images. As per the US Sun, one fan remarked, "Did Timmy take these?!?" A second one said, "Timothee took these photos" and "Timmy behind the camera." A third fan asked, "Are you on a date with Timothee?" A fourth fan added, "Croissants are French.. and you know who else is…"

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gotham

In June it was reported by the US Magazine that momager Kris Jenner has approved of their budding relationship, an insider had revealed, “Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the source said.

“He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating,” the source added. “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats Kylie with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to,” a second insider revealed to the publication at the time. “He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Cindy Ord

The couple recently made their romance public at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour in Los Angeles where the young couple were seen packing in plenty of PDA at the live concert. As per EOnline, Jenner and Chalamet also attended a private, star-studded dinner thrown by French designer Haider Ackermann to celebrate his first beauty collab with Augustinus Bader.

The couple looked ravishing in coordinated black outfits for the evening. The reality star was previously in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott. The ex-couple share two children - five-year-old daughter Stormi and one-year-old son Aire.

