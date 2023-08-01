RHOBH's Kyle Richards Goes Shopping with Rumored Girlfriend Morgan Wade Amid Mauricio Umansky Split Rumors

Despite Kyle Richards' divorce from Mauricio Umansky, her bond with Morgan Wade has only grown stronger. Photos acquired by TMZ show the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' actress and country music artist doing some retail therapy on a Friday in Aspen, Colorado.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade have NOT been keeping things quiet on social media...https://t.co/HUXdeuiGyu — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) July 8, 2023

The photos depict the two of them browsing through a local store's selection of jewelry and other knick knacks. Richards, 54, and Wade, 28, "did have a little entourage with them," according to the site, but they were "mostly left to their own devices, and didn't really leave each other's side during the pop-in."

While it's true that they were hanging out together, witnesses report not seeing any overt displays of PDA. Richards and Wade reportedly "crossed paths" in Aspen, but a source subsequently confirmed to the outlet that they were in the city for separate professional reasons. After a year and a half of openly spending time together (even on vacations), speculation has arisen that the two are more than just pals and may even be dating, particularly in light of Kyle's recent divorce from her long-term spouse, Mauricio Umansky. The 'Take Me Away' singer has a gig this weekend, and the reality star is said to be filming a docuseries there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

Kyle revealed to the paparazzi on July 7 in West Hollywood, California, when she retracted her Range Rover from a parking place, "We are very good friends." According to Page Six, when questioned whether her rumored romance with the artist was "just a rumor," the 'Halloween Kills' star said, "Yes."

In September, Kyle revealed her new heart tattoo on Instagram, captioning the post, "Y'all have a lot of questions about this." Fans were convinced that Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade had identical heart tattoos. On her other wrist, Richards displayed the Roman number for eighteen (XVIII). When asked about the significance of the tattoo on the reunion show, she simply said, "This heart is a heart and it means something to me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

Following the startling 'Housewives' breakup, Bravo viewers took to social media to point out the women's apparent matching tattoos and silver jewelry. A Twitter user elaborated, "Kyle and Morgan Wade got matching rings AND matching tattoos. It’s not even subtle." Another user tweeted their dissatisfaction, "Not terribly surprised about the Kyle & Mauricio split after I saw her updated monogrammed luggage on her recent trip. What I am surprised about is her matching rings & tattoos with Morgan Wade. It doesn’t make sense and I hate the idea of them as a couple."

An Instagram user joked about the rings, alluding to the scandalous identical pendants worn by Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, which hinted at their romance, "This feels like the lightning bolt necklace situation."

Richards, 47, and Umansky, 53, have three kids together: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. A source revealed to People, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

