RHOBH’s Kyle Richards Says Her Family Was Glad When News of Separation With Mauricio Umansky Broke

It hasn't been easy for Kyle Richards ever since speculations around "relationship troubles" with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, surfaced online. The RHOBH star claimed she and her family are finally relieved after the couple's 'separation' news broke in the media. She revealed the rumors were going out of hand, and now it's on the record.

During an Amazon Live, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled the aftermath of going public regarding her marital issues with Umansky, reported PEOPLE. She revealed it was so relieving to have a clear perspective amid the sea of rumors. Staying quiet was worse than speaking out, Richards said.

"Actually, all — our daughters and Mauricio and me — we all felt better after because so many people were speculating and making up stories, and it just was getting out of control," confessed Richards. The reality star is a mother of four- 27-year-old Alexia, 23-year-old Sophia, and 15-year-old Portia with Umansky.

Additionally, she has a 34-year-old eldest daughter, Farrah Brittany, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. Richards' comments came after a source confirmed the couple had been separated for a while but residing under one roof, reported US Weekly. The insider also said the duo "are amicable while they figure out the next steps."

The 54-year-old continued, "You know they're really strong." She referred to her girls, who are holding up amid the separation news. "Listen, they know that we all love each other, and they're old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time, and that's okay, and no matter what, they're loved."

The couple, who married in 1996, shared a joint statement on social media regarding their 'differences' but also clarified divorce is not on the cards. "In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they wrote.

"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously," the statement further read. "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately."

But the duo wasn't always this sorted. An insider told the outlet, "They almost ended their marriage. But after the split news broke, they decided to give their relationship some more care and are building back up their foundation."

Richards was dressed in a gorgeous red and white striped blouse during her live stream and said, "You guys may know there was a picture of me without my ring on, and people must assume now, 'Oh, because Kyle and Mauricio have been going through a hard time, that's why I didn't have my ring on'."

"That's not why I didn't have my ring on." Then she revealed the reason. "I didn't have my ring on because I lift weights, and it will bend the ring, ruin the ring, and it hurts," reported Daily Mail. "So, I take the ring off when I am lifting weights."

The date of season 13 of RHOBH has not yet been released. However, Garcelle Beauvais told Variety that fans can expect the series to return in fall 2023.

