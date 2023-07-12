'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards Slams Dating Rumors With Morgan Wade: "We're Very Good Friends"

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade have been abuzz in the headlines lately. The two were rumored to be dating each other amid Richards' separation from her current husband Mauricio Umansky, indicating a possible affair. Earlier, a source from Page Six spotted both Richards and Morgan with matching heart tattoos which fueled their romance rumors in the first place. However, Richards stated otherwise according to US Weekly.

The reality television star clarified the claims of romance between them followed by the fact that they have matching tattoos. In light of the first claim, Richards strongly slammed the rumors and declared that both she and Wade are good friends and nothing more. "We are very good friends," confessed Richards.

She affirmed that dating rumors surrounding the two were only 'rumors' and nothing more. As for their matching tattoos, Richards claimed it was pure coincidence. "She's [Wade] not the only one I have matching tattoos with," said Richards. The star went on to explain that RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp also shares the same tattoo as her.

Sources close to Richards and Umansky had confirmed on the 3rd of July that the couple had taken a break from their romantic relationship. "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while but are still currently living together," said a source highlighting the situation. The source further explained that the split was an amicable decision and that they're still finding ways to move past this and find a solution. "They are amicable while they figure out the next steps."

Both Richards and Umansky shared a post on Instagram explaining their ordeal and confirming that they've indeed split from each other after 27 years of marriage. The post strongly noted that their relationship hasn't reached a point where they're ready to break off their marriage. The statement notes the immense love and respect the couple still have for each other.

"We both love and respect each other tremendously," read the statement. The pair continued the statement with a request for privacy while sorting out issues in their marriage. The start of the statement duly mentions that the couple were having marital trouble over the past year. After clarification, the pair strongly urged and pleaded against sharing any kind of 'salacious' material even though it may be 'entertaining'. The statement concluded, "While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative." Comments have currently been turned off for the post.

Shortly after Richards posted a carousel of images that featured Umansky at a wedding in June. She posted a series of pictures with guests from the wedding and flaunted a stunning black and red floral dress followed by a black cowboy hat.

