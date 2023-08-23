Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Take Daughters ForYacht Vacation in Italy Amid Split

Kyle Richards of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame and her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky surprised fans by traveling together along with their girls on a lavish family vacation on an Italian yacht amid their separation.

The ex-couple was photographed smiling while posing for a family photo while sailing in Italy. Their daughter Sophia Umansky posted photos of them together with their family on social media, per Page Six. Alongside their daughters, Alexia, Sophia, Portia, and Farrah (whom Richards shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie), Richards was a vision in a black gown and matching sandals, and Mauricio Umansky, dressed casually in a green top posed with a wide smile.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

The family has been traveling the length of the Italian peninsula while on vacation, sharing the beautiful scenery and special moments on social media. On Wednesday, August 16, Richards posted an Instagram photo of her family's trip to Europe, but Mauricio was not there. She wrote the phrase "That's amore" next to a picture of herself with her girls on a lavish boat ride.

With the caption "Last night in Positano," Sophia Umansky posted a photo to Instagram, offering their followers a glimpse of their time spent on the stunning Amalfi Coast. "slaying in Positano,” Richards responded in the comments section of the post. The family has been visiting several locations in Italy, from the picturesque island of Capri to Isola di Panarea off the coast of Sicily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mauricio (Mau) (@mumansky18)

Sophia's posts and captions suggest a warm and cheerful atmosphere that they continue to maintain as a family. In her Instagram posts, Alexia captured the family's shopping and relaxing as they traveled through local places.

After 27 years of marriage, the couple had announced their split just one month prior. According to People, information confirming the couple's decision to separate came to light in July. Per US Weekly, the pair responded to media speculations around their split in a joint statement in July via Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

They said, “In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Later in July Richards said to People that her daughters are "holding up" well and are conscious of the love and support of the family. "You know, they're really strong." She added, "Listen, they know that we all love each other and they're old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that's okay, and no matter what they're loved."

