Kurt Cobain’s Daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, Inherited This Staggering Sum After Turning 30

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole lead singer Courtney Love, marked her 30th birthday with an emotional message to her fans last year. Known for her endeavors as a model and visual artist, Cobain made headlines for inheriting a significant portion of her wealth from her father's estate when she turned 18 in 2010, estimated to be around $100,000 million.

Despite her inheritance, Cobain has explored modeling with Marc Jacobs in 2017. Yet, she has cautiously approached the modeling industry, choosing to engage only in projects that align with her values. While reports suggest Cobain receives a monthly allowance of $100,000 she has admitted to previously living beyond her means despite her substantial income according to USA Today.

Her divorce filings 2016 disclosed monthly expenses totaling $206,000 indicating a lavish lifestyle at that time. However, in a recent Instagram update commemorating her 30th birthday, Cobain shared heartfelt gratitude for reaching this significant milestone, reflecting on the challenges and uncertainties she encountered throughout her journey. Furthermore, aside from her involvement in modeling and art, Cobain has diversified her portfolio by delving into real estate investment starting in 2011. This reflects a deliberate and strategic approach to managing her wealth.

On turning 30, the artist posted her thoughts on social media saying, "I made it! Honestly, 20-year-old Frances wasn’t sure that was going to happen. At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self-loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable. Then, an event on a plane that brought me closer in proximity to death is ironically the event that catapulted me towards running at this lived experience with radical gratitude. I’m glad to have proven myself wrong & to have found ways to transform pain into knowledge."

She further wrote, "Entering this new decade I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times, bask in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am lucky enough to love with more appreciation than words could ever do justice & hold space to keep learning, so the growth never stops." Concluding her message, she added, "I’m happy to be here & I’m happy you’re here too." Revealing her feelings around the huge sum she gets she shared, "My relationship to money is different because I didn’t earn it." Earlier during an interview on RuPaul: What’s the Tee? podcast Cobain said, "It’s almost like this big, giant loan that I’ll never get rid of. I have an almost foreign relationship to it or guilt because it feels like money from somebody I’ve never met, let alone haven't earned myself."