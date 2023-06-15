Kroy Biermann Sued for Missing Payments on $400K Rolls-Royce Amid His Divorce With Kim Zolciak

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse that some readers may find distressing.

BMW Financial Services has filed a lawsuit against former football player Kroy Biermann, amid his contentious divorce from reality TV star Kim Zolciak. The car company claims that Biermann defaulted on their contract by failing to make agreed-upon payments, according to court documents filed in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia according to Page Six.

The lawsuit reveals that Biermann signed a lease agreement for a Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth around $400,100 in July 2020. He traded in his Rolls-Royce Wraith valued at $205,000 at the time. The lease required monthly payments of over $5,000 for 36 months, with a total owed amount of $221,763.57.

The payment records indicate that Biermann began getting late charges in September 2020, and the missed payments became more frequent from January 2022 to April 2023. BMW Financial Services claims that they requested Biermann to return the vehicle, but he allegedly "failed and refused to turn over the vehicle."

Biermann's attorney, Marlys Bergstrom, stated that Zolciak is to blame for Biermann's financial troubles, claiming that he retired from the NFL and no longer receives a salary. Bergstrom accused Zolciak of being "detached from reality" regarding finances and spending money on non-necessities. "Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position, having a car repossessed," the lawyer said.

"But this is the fallout when folks find themselves spending way beyond their means. Kroy retired and no longer receives that NFL salary. … I don't think anyone told Kim. Every month Kroy has to scratch enough money together to pay the mortgage to save the home from going into foreclosure; they are getting collection notices and now lawsuits on behalf of creditors," the attorney continued.

"Kim continues to spend money on online gambling, wine and things that are not necessities but luxuries. Well, now they have one less luxury item," the lawyer added. Zolciak's representatives have refused to comment on it.

In previous court documents, Biermann accused Zolciak of having a gambling addiction that has affected their family. He requested a psychological evaluation for Zolciak due to her alleged compulsions and excessive spending on gambling. Meanwhile, Zolciak has not responded to these concerns.

Speculations around the couple's financial condition were doing the rounds when the news of divorce came in the picture. The pair reportedly owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes as their shared home is in foreclosure. Sources close to the athlete have stated that the sole reason for the divorce was not just the financial strain.

Biermann and Zolciak are currently in a custody battle for their minor children. Biermann claimed that the kids need protection from their allegedly abusive mother, while Zolciak accused Biermann of mental abuse. The former couple, who married in 2011, and their families are going through a rough time.

