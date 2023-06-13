Kristin Davis Reveals She Went Through ‘Hellfire’ for Getting ‘Fillers and Botox'

Kristin Davis recently revealed that she went through "hellfire" for getting "fillers and botox" done and that the harsh public scrutiny made her "shed tears." The And Just Like That star feels that society still cannot fathom "naturally aging women" or "women who wish to enhance their beauty."

In her latest interview with Telegraph, Davis revealed, “It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times and it’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that. The internet wants you to—but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted.” Davis also shared that it was stressful getting "beauty enhancements." “I’ve had to get them dissolved, and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful," she explained.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

The 58-year-old star, best known for essaying the role of Charlotte York in the hit series Sex and the City, shared that she had her "good and bad" days with Botox and fillers. Davis recalled that she started off first with Botox and then "waited a long time" to get fillers. “I have done fillers and it’s been good, and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad. No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time. Luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually—the thing is you don’t smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people,” she said.

As per People, Davis has given up on reacting to others' opinions: “It’s whatever. I can’t keep it up. I don’t have time. You’re trusting doctors but people personally blame us when it goes wrong – as if I jabbed a needle in my face.” The Couples Retreat actress further explained that she doesn't follow any strict diet or regime to look young. “I just eat what the kids are eating”, she exclaimed.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Bryan Bedder

In December 2021, Davis spoke openly to The Sunday Times about the ageism experienced and backlash received by the Sex and the City cast during the show's reboot: “Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that. The level of intensity of it was a shock…. I feel angry and I don’t want to feel angry all the time, so I don’t look at it. I just know it’s there.” She added further, “That’s the problem with social media, right, is that you don’t know what those people are doing. You don’t know anything about them. They’re just hurling bombs at you. It makes me angry.”

Kristin Davis is all set to be seen in And Just Like That Season 2. The series will premiere on June 23 on HBO Max.