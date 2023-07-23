When Kristen Stewart Sent a Strong Message to People Who Don’t Accept Her Sexuality

Kristen Stewart is well-known for her outstanding on-screen performances and has paved the way for LGBTQ+ representation in Hollywood. Stewart has never shied away from discussing her sexuality with honesty and confidence, despite the fact that it has been the focus of rumors and scrutiny.

Stewart has always been at the forefront of conversations regarding labels and sexuality. She actively embraces uncertainty, refusing to fit within society's strict definitions. "I don't identify as bisexual, I don't identify as a lesbian, and I don't like labels," Stewart revealed in Harper Bazaar 2019 interview. Stewart came to the idea that she was not compelled to respond to that question, and she attributes the younger generation with giving her the courage to stick with it.

Stewart said, "I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life because in protecting it, I was ruining it." She further explained, "Like what, you can’t go outside with who you’re with? You can’t talk about it in an interview? I was informed by an old school mentality, which is – you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls, and they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote-unquote “lesbian”, but you also don’t identify as a quote-unquote “heterosexual”. And people like to know stuff, so what the fuck are you?’"

Stewart has a very unapologetic approach which suggests that it's acceptable to be uncertain, fluid, and undefined. Every day she wakes up a different person, and she enjoys it. "I just think we’re all kind of getting to a place where – I don’t know, evolution’s a weird thing – we’re all becoming incredibly ambiguous," she said. "And it’s this really gorgeous thing."

The Twilight star has often defied stereotypes in an industry where conformity often reigns. She recalls being advised not to showcase her same-sex relationships publicly if she wanted to secure certain roles. She defied the advice nevertheless, refusing to compromise her authenticity in order to advance her profession.

She amusingly recollected being told, "If you just like do yourself a favor, don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie." She added, "I don’t want to work with people like that." Contrary to her previous experiences, she is now approached by people who are fascinated by her ambiguous sexuality and want to make movies about it. She said, "Literally, life is a huge popularity contest."

She acknowledged that she has taken on the role of that ambiguity's standard-bearer. She seemed content that she can help someone have a conversation about sexuality.

