Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Are Planning Their 'Perfect' Wedding 'On Their Terms': "I'm Unceremonial"

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are taking it slow. Although the couple hasn't hurried into marriage, the wedding day may be approaching quickly.

An insider claimed to US Weekly that the Twilight actress, 33, and Meyer, 35, are planning their wedding “on their terms” and that it will “be perfect,” as any wedding should be! “It’ll probably happen this year,” a source exclusively revealed in the latest issue of US Weekly, adding that the fiancees were supposed to have nuptials this year but it got pushed back. “They had planned a ceremony in L.A. but rethought it. Then they planned a destination wedding, but things came up and it was put on hold.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

After dating the writer for two years, Stewart first announced their engagement on The Howard Stern Show in November 2021. “We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” the Spencer actress gushed at the time. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Stewart was pictured with a ring on her left hand four months before the couple's announcement. The Snow White and the Huntsman actress made a hint that she and her fiance had been concealing their important moment for some time during an interview on the TODAY show, per US Weekly. “[Dylan’s dad] sent us an email congratulating us,” Stewart recalled in November 2021. “I’m like, ‘You were at the engagement party months ago!’”

Stewart disclosed in the same interview that she and Meyer were engaged and the screenwriter had proposed. She said she doesn't believe in gender roles, but she knew that she would have liked to be the one to get a proposal. "It's not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms," Stewart said.

She continued: "So I was like, 'Wait, well, I'm not the one for sure.' And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, 'No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute."

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in January 2022, Stewart provided a status update on the progress of their wedding preparations and poked fun at the idea of eloping, per E! News. “I want to have a big party or something. I’m so unceremonial. I think we might just go do it this weekend or something,” the Chanel model joked, adding that she wants to “just hang out with everyone afterward.”

