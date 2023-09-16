Kris Jenner Was Once Accused of ‘Exploiting’ Her Daughters For Making Money

The Kardashians have continued to dominate reality television since first airing in 2007. The family’s fame since the resounding success of the show has skyrocketed and propelled each of them in their careers accordingly. All five daughters credit their mom, Kris Jenner, for being the heartbeat of the show and enabling them to become who they are today. Although the girls appear to be sharing a very healthy and loving relationship with their mother, claims made in the past reveal that back then, Jenner was an entirely different person with her daughters after the passing of her first husband, Robert Kardashian Senior.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Also Read: Kris Jenner Has Filed To Trademark Her Name For a Potential Clothing Line

According to sources, as per Cosmopolitan, there were some pretty disturbing details about the inner dynamics of the family that came to light in 2016. Shortly after his divorce from Kris, Robert married Ellen Pierson, whom he was with until he sadly passed away in 2003. Pierson was the one who reportedly sold pages from his journal to In Touch after his demise that included fragments of data about his family. The pages also included entries that contained some "unflattering comments about Kris Jenner".

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

As per information from that very same journal, Kris allegedly exploited her two daughters, Khloe and Kim, for the sake of money when they were merely in their early teens. Ian Halperin also sheds light on the Kardashian family’s trivial details, which he claims they "never show the public". He does so in his ‘unauthorized’ biography about the famous family in the Kardashian Dynasty—the title of the book.

Also Read: When Kourtney Kardashian Couldn't 'Forgive' Mother Kris Jenner for Cheating on Her Late Father

In line with Kris's defense of her family regardless of the allegations, the author had some very daunting words about her. "The face the Kardashian clan shows the public is rarely what it seems," Halperin claimed. He further warns that "anyone who crosses the family and its powerful matriarch [Kris] quickly discovers that they have a powerful vehicle for damage control at their disposal, and they aren’t afraid to use it."

2. Hollywood tries for years to get the rights to Robert Kardashian, Sr.'s last name. (unsuccessfully; I might add.)

But; they keep trying. They even send out women to try to coerce him into signing.

3. Enter Kris Jenner, Ellen Pierson, and Jan Ashley

(still didn't work.) pic.twitter.com/oaB1LoHV8a — Wandering Panther (@90Doses) September 20, 2019

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Thompson Cooked This Yummy Dish While on a Family Trip to Italy

Using her children as a means of profit wasn’t the only accusation that Kris was dealing with concerning the motherhood in question. As per the book, the reality star would "repeatedly forget" to pick her children up from school because "she was too busy cavorting with her lover [at the time] Todd Waterman." Apart from this, the book also claimed that Kris would often emotionally abuse her daughters when they were much younger. For instance, she’d apparently ‘body shame’ Khloe for her weight, and it would often result in the same for Kim.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

After such serious claims were made against her, Kris was in no way keeping quiet about it, and she strongly denied ever hurting her daughters or using them to ‘earn a living’. Later, she sued her ex-husband’s widow for defamation. After a brutal and aggressive legal battle, Pierson agreed to drop the claims, resulting in a glorious victory for Kris.

More from Inquisitr

Kris Jenner Once Revealed She Wants to Be Cremated After Her Death & “Made Into Necklaces” for Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Offered Millions’ To Ex Scott Disick to Stay Away From Their Kids